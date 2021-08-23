Chandigarh civic body polls: Tenders issued for tents of Rs 3.5 crore, photography for Rs 1.5 crore

The Chandigarh election department will be spending a whopping Rs 3.5 crore only on tent arrangements and Rs 1.5 crore on digital photography for the upcoming municipal corporation elections.

Two separate tenders have been floated in this regard. The election department of the Chandigarh state is also spending Rs 80 lakh on taxi services alone which are required during the polls.

The earnest money deposit to be made in this work is Rs 35 lakh.

It was stated that the bidder is bound to supply any item of furniture/tentage/goods at the approved rates during the validity of the tender.

The scope of digital photography work includes full dya and half day videography, extra hours, and digital still photography.

The bidder must have the capacity of supplying 200 cameras along with operators at any time on call within short notice.

“It will be imperative on each bidder to fully acquaint with all the local conditions and factors, which might have any effect on the performance of the contract. No request for the change of charges or given time schedule of providing of cameras with operator will be entertained, on account of any local condition or factor once the offer is accepted by the State Election Commission, UT, Chandigarh,” said the department.

“If the charges of any job are reduced due to any reason during the validity of tender, bidder will intimate the reduced hire charges immediately and will also charge reduced rates instead of rates quoted,” stated the terms and conditions.

It was also said that the successful bidder will furnish a contract performance security amounting to Rs 15,00,000, valid for 800 days from the date of signing of contract.