Chandigarh civic body polls: Mayoral elections to be held on January 8

The much-awaited and much-talked about mayoral elections are scheduled to take place here on January 8. Tuesday will be the last day to file nomination for the same, which means that all the parties will now have to declare their candidates by tomorrow, which is Tuesday.

The elections for the coveted posts of Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be held at 11 am. Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh will be presiding over the elections.

It was mentioned along with the date of elections as well as the timing that the last date of nominations shall be Tuesday till 5 pm.

Congress not to field its candidate but may vote

The Congress has stated that now they will not be able to field a candidate from their part, since the notice is too short to come back to Chandigarh.

The party’s councillors had left for Jaipur and city Congress chief Subhash Chawla stated that they won’t be able to reach tomorrow as the notice is too short.

“They declared tomorrow as the last day of nominations. They could have at least given a day’s time. And it is till 5 pm tomorrow. We won’t be able to field our candidate now,” said city Congress chief Subhash Chawla.

The Congress, however, stated that they will come for vote. “But we will come a night before the polls and we may cast our vote if we like the candidate,” city Congress chief Subhash Chawla added.

AAP vs BJP now

In the elections, since Congress candidate is out, the voting will take place only once. The Aam Aadmi Party has 14 councillors. That means they have 14 votes. The Bharatiya Janata Party has 13 councillors along with a Member of Parliamnet’s vote. That means they have 14 votes.

In order to become a Mayor, a councillor would need a total of 19 votes. There are 35 members of the House and one is the Member of Parliament’s vote. This means that there will be a cumulative votes of 36. Whoever gets the highest number of votes in the election will be the Mayor.

Both AAP and BJP to declare candidates

Both the AAP and the BJP will be declaring their Mayor candidate tomorrow. In the fray, the AAP has seven women candidates but it will try and pitch Anju Katyal or Prem Lata for Mayorship.

AAP’s Prem Lata had a crucial role to play during the farmers’ agitation, a reason why she may be pitched by the AAP and the same may cast its shadow on the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab.

Prem Lata also has the blessings of Pardeep Chhabra. At the same time, Anju Katyal who has remained the GM (Operations) of a firm is trying hard for the candidature. She had defeated BJP leader Heera Negi.

The BJP was earlier looking for a woman mayor candidate because it had only two women councillors — Sarabjit Kaur (who is Jagtar Jagga’s wife) and Bimla Dubey (who is Anil Dubey’s wife). The BJP is apprehensive about them as they don’t know how to run mayorship. Though Harpreet Babla joined the BJP, sources said that she may not be the mayor candidate in the first year.