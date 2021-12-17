Role of Purvanchalis vital in Chandigarh’s development, says BJP MP Manoj Tiwari while campaigning for civic body polls

BJP MP from Delhi and Bhojpuri superstar Manoj Tiwari on Thursday put on his campaigning shoes, rooting for local leaders for the upcoming Chandigarh civic body elections that is scheduled to be held on December 24.

Tiwari on Thursday, while highlighting the role of Purvanchalis, said, “Natives of Purvanchal have made a different identity here on the basis of their hard work and this should be continued in the same spirit.”

The BJP MP campaigned for Manoj Sonkar (Ward No. 7) at Vikas Nagar Sabzi Mandi, Savita Gupta (Ward No. 4) at Indira Colony, Devi Singh (Ward No. 20) at Hallmajra, Bharat Kumar (Ward No. 31) at Adarsh Colony, Jaswinder Kaur (Ward No. 28) and Gopal Shukla alias Pappu from Ward No. 15.

Tiwari, in a series of rallies in support of the local candidates, stated “The Bharatiya Janata Party is the only party that gives the highest respect to the natives of Purvanchal. Just look at the candidates in contention for the civic body polls of Chandigarh. We have fielded the maximum number of Purvanchalis, when compared to other parties.”

Tiwari, while speaking in Bhojpuri during most parts of his speeches on Thursday, appealed to the voters to unite in support of the BJP. He said that today the opponents have no development project to count on in Chandigarh as only scams have taken place under their rule. “The BJP candidates are going among the public on the strength of development works done in the last five years and the opponents are not even able to ask for votes today,” he said.

Many dignitaries including party leader Harishankar Mishra, ward president Arvind Singh, Amit Birla, Vinod Kumar Chauhan, Lalit Chauhan and Rahul Dwivedi were present during Thursday’s string of rallies.