Chandigarh civic body polls | U-turn by AAP: ‘chosen candidates’ now made ‘ward in-charges’

In a u-turn by the Chandigarh unit of AAP, those who were declared as party candidates in the ‘erring list’ on Tuesday have now been appointed as the ‘ward incharges’ on Wednesday. A statement issued on Wednesday stated, “The AAP released the first list of six ward incharges for the municipal elections to be held in December.

The MLA from Delhi and Chandigarh affairs in charge, Jarnail Singh, officially announced the list today. Of the six candidates, two are former Congressmen. Vandana Yadav has been appointed incharge from ward number 9, Sandeep Dahiya from warn no. 12, Ramchandra Yadav from warn no. 15, Taruna Mehta from ward no. 18, Amardeep Singh from ward no. 27, and Sandeep Bhardwaj from ward no. 35.”

Sources said that the move has insulted senior members, who feel there was uproar in the that their seats are now disputed.