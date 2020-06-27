Chandigarh civic body moots reduction of Rs 80.54 cr in projected revenue collection

The MC had projected a collection of Rs 402.05 crore through various means, including water bill collection, booking of community centres, allotment of parking lots, interest of fixed deposits (FDs), receipt of profits from two fuel stations owned by MC, during 2020-21. (Representational) The MC had projected a collection of Rs 402.05 crore through various means, including water bill collection, booking of community centres, allotment of parking lots, interest of fixed deposits (FDs), receipt of profits from two fuel stations owned by MC, during 2020-21. (Representational)

The Municipal Corporation has proposed a reduction of Rs 80.54 crore in the projected revenue collection under various heads owing to the COVID-19.

The civic body has also decided to take up the issue of making the demand of grant-in-aid of Rs 340 crore from the UT Administration on the basis of recommendation of the 4th Finance Commission in the virtual house meeting scheduled to be held on Monday. The subject of earning revenue through allotting space for advertisements in 55 public toilet blocks too will be discussed in the meeting.

The MC had projected a collection of Rs 402.05 crore through various means, including water bill collection, booking of community centres, allotment of parking lots, interest of fixed deposits (FDs), receipt of profits from two fuel stations owned by MC, during 2020-21. However, it was reduced to Rs 321.51 crore. Additional Commissioner Anil Kumar Garg said, “COVID-19 has made a huge impact on the financial condition of MC, which is already facing fiscal deficit. MC has suffered so much loss. For the last three months, parking lots have not been allotted to the contractors and there was no business. Booking for community centres for various functions including marriages, cultural programmes was completely stopped. And there is no chance of revival of community centres in the coming months.”

Sources said the proposed water bill collection was Rs 150 crore for 2020-21 but now it was reduced to Rs 100 crore. Proposed revenue through booking of community centres was Rs 10.93 crore. It was reduced to Rs 6.43 crore. Revenue through the parking lots was proposed to be Rs 10.50 crore. It was reduced to Rs 6 crore. Rs 95.26 crore was proposed to be received from two fuel stations owned by the MC. Now the MC reduced it to Rs 63.50 crore. However, there is no change in the proposed collection of property tax, which is Rs 48 crore, sale of property/rent etc, which is Rs 10 crore. The MC is scheduled to get Rs 20 crore through the recently slapped COVID cess.

Other agenda items include MoU for giving the maintenance of neighbourhood parks/green spaces to RWAs, enhancement of raw water and clear water storage capacity at Sector 39 waterworks, sanction of building plan and occupancy certificate of properties in abadi area, oustees abadi and unacquired area of Mani Majra, Sector 13.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.