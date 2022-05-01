Chandigarh civic body meet lays bare cracks in AAP’s House unity

THE DIFFERENCES within Aam Adami Party (AAP) councillors came to light when at least four AAP councillors gave their nod approving a supplementary agenda, ignoring their own councillors including the leader of Opposition, Yogesh Dhingra. Dhingra had demanded that the agenda be deferred for a week, at least, during the House meeting held here on Saturday.

The seven Congress councillors preferred to refrain from giving their accent to pass the agenda.

They also raised objection for not being involved in the committee which fixed the terms and conditions for the company, M/s Lion Services Ltd., prior to signing the contract. The contract was given for manual sweeping and maintenance for certain parts of the city.

As the House proceeded for a vote in favour or against the agenda, BJP councillors including Mayor Sarbjit Kaur raised their hands and four AAP councillors joined, making it a majority of 19 out of the 35 House members. The AAP councillors in favor of the agenda are Prem Lata of ward 23, Poonam of ward 16, Kuldeep Kumar of ward 26, and Jaswinder Kaur of ward 1.

“In fact, there were seven AAP councillors who raised their hands in favor of the agenda. The tender was already allotted to M/s Lion Services Ltd. It is in the interest of cleanliness of Chandigarh. I did what I felt was right for Chandigarh,” AAP’s Prem Lata said. The party councillor Kuldeep Kumar also defended his decision to support the agenda.

Kumar said, “The terms and conditions set for the company are in the benefit of sanitation employees engaged by the company. Hence I supported the agenda.”

As the agenda was passed, senior Congress leader Subhash Chawla, who was sitting in the visitors’ gallery, hit out on at the AAP. He said, “The split in the AAP now is in the open. The possibility of corruption cannot be ruled out, given the manner in which AAP councillors gave their accent in the favor of agenda. Indeed, the supplementary agenda was brought in the knowledge of councillors merely a day before the House meeting. It should be in public domain at least 72 hours before the house meeting.”

Meanwhile, AAP convener, Prem Garg, who was also present in the visitors’ gallery, said, “AAP councillors raised their hands in confusion. They were not able to understand what to do when the mayor came up all of a sudden with the idea of counting. The Municipal Corporation should inform about this agenda 72 hours before the meeting. It was included in the list of agendas merely 24 hours before the House meeting.”

AAP’s Yogesh Dhingra, Leader of Opposition, said, “I do not know what prompted the party councillors to raise their hands. I have been in politics for a cause. At least, MC should include the councillors in the committee which fixes terms and conditions for such contracts.”