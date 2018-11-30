Chandigarh: Civic body likely to illuminate 9,310 dark spots in city, issue to be taken up today

FAILING TO get any takers for illuminating 9,310 dark spots of the city, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is likely to execute the work on its own. The issue will come up for discussion before the general house meeting scheduled to be held on Friday.

Advertising

The project has been hanging fire for the last one-and-half year. In 2017, the MC had identified these dark spots where there was a dire need for installing street lights. These areas had become crime-prone and the UT Police had asked the Municipal Corporation to light up these spots.

EESL had been given the work of maintaining the street lights of the city. They were asked to get new lights installed at these spots. According to the Municipal Corporation, the EESL had invited tenders for the work.

“First time, no tender was received and second time, tenders were received but rates were on a higher side and were recalled. These tenders were recalled for the third time but no tender was received. Thus the work is getting delayed,” stated the agenda which will be placed for discussion before the general house. It was further specified that a meeting was held under the chairmanship of commissioner and EESL officials.

Advertising

“Feroz Ahmad, senior consultant for EESL, informed the meeting that they are not going to re-invite any tender now,” it was stated.

As the EESL has suggested MC to execute work on its own level, the house will be discussing it on Friday.

The general house has already approved expenditure of Rs 26.72 crore on these dark spots. Of these, Rs 5.62 crore will be spent on the existing street lights which are non-functional, funds of Rs 21.10 crore will be spent on infrastructure for covering the dark spots.

Most of the dark spots are in southern sectors — from sector 31 to 63 — with 5,900 such spots. There are about 3,400 dark spots in the sectors from 1 to 30.

Among areas where dark spots lie are the lane near Sector 7 gurdwara, near Elante Mall in Industrial Area, at sector 32/33 chowk to sector 31/32 light point, Khuda Lahora to Dhanas road, Kansal to Nayagon road, Vikas Nagar to Panchkula road and several others.

There are 212 black spots in Manimajra near Indira colony, 175 black spots in Bapu Dham, 109 in Ram Darbar and other areas.