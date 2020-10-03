Chandigarh civic body launches ‘Swachhta contest’, miffed councillors say they weren’t informed

Yadav added that an independent committee will assess these parameters and results of the ward-wise ranking will be declared on a monthly basis till January 2021.

The Chandigarh civic body on Friday launched the Swachh ward competition, something which the councillors said they were totally unaware of.

While launching the same on Gandhi Jayanti, Municipal Commissioner KK Yadav said the “Swachh Ward” competition, an inter-ward competition will cover major indicators like: segregation, citizen engagement, and the 3R principle.

He added that an independent committee will assess these parameters and results of the ward-wise ranking will be declared on a monthly basis till January 2021.

He appealed to the citizens to participate in this contest and motivating others for making Chandigarh ‘Swachh and Swasth’, adding that the MC has appointed ward-wise Nodal Officers for convenience of citizens for timely resolution of grievances. He further briefed that detailed list of indicators along with marks, and ward-wise nodal officers will be available on municipal corporation website.

The Indian Express spoke to some municipal councillors, who said that they were unaware of any such competition and its launch.

“What kind of a competition is this when we have not even been informed about it? If they want to play a friendly match within themselves without even telling people about it then they are most welcome. Officers should have kept us in the loop,” said Hardeep Singh, SAD councillor.

BJP Chief and councillor Arun Sood also said that he was not aware of any such competition. “I am hearing it from you. Neither did I get any call about it, nor have I been informed that there will be some competition,” said Sood.

Satish Kainth, another councilor said that this is all being done on paper. “I am hearing it from you. Had they been really serious about the competition, they would have informed us and we would then make people aware. A competition is useful only when everyone is involved in it and a councillor can spread awareness to the maximum…”

Congress councillor, Devinder Singh Babla, said the purpose of such a competition is defeated when councillors are not aware of it. “How will one get motivated to work towards a clean ward if they are not even aware that they are being judged. This appears to be on papers only,” he said, adding, “At least officers should inform us so that we educate the citizens and make them aware that they are being judged and they should maintain all standards and criteria of cleanliness.”

The civic body’s move is in the run up to the next Swacchta survekshan survey to be held in January 2021 and in a bid to improve Chandigarh’s performance. The competition will help in focusing on each ward individually.

The team of officers judging each wards will comprise one SDM level officer, two HCS and PCS officers and another officer, all from the Chandigarh administration.

Officials said that to spread awareness among residents on this, they also flagged off ‘Swachh Sawari’, a promotional vehicle at Shanti Kunj parking lot, Sector 16 to create awareness among city residents to participate in the Swachh Ward Contest. The Commissioner informed that in view of Swachhta Ranking and Swachh Survekshan-2021, the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh has launched “Swachh Swaari” (An initiative towards 3R principle) under which citizens can contribute clothes, shoes, stationery, books. He said that the ‘Swachh Sawari’ will move sector=wise for the ease of citizens.

