Chandigarh civic body inaugurates state-of-art petrol pump, aims to rake in Rs 1.5 cr a year

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation will operate a petrol pump in Chandigarh’s sector 51 A, which was inaugurated here on Thursday.

The civic body aims to earn around Rs 1.5 crore annually from one petrol pump. Another pump that has also been allotted to them will be inaugurated November 10.

The petrol pump at Vikas Marg, Chandigarh, having 12,000 sq.ft area, will function 24×7. Provisions have also been made for providing green fuels like CNG, EV charging and battery swapping, which shall be launched in due course of time, officials said.

UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore inaugurated the Indian Oil Retail outlet. He lauded the efforts of the civic body for commissioning the state-of-art retail outlet in record time of three months at Sector 51.

He added that women should be given equal opportunities of service at the new outlet. He directed the officials concerned to ensure quality and quantity along with expediting commissioning of green fuels.

Badnore said that this petrol pump will help serve customers of nearby areas by reducing their travel time to get fuel.

Manoj Kumar Parida, Adviser to the Administrator, Chandigarh, complemented the civic body’s efforts for the new outlet which he said will be very profitable due to its strategic location. He also advised Indian Oil to expedite CNG expansion in Chandigarh city.

Officials said the retail outlet is fully automated and customers will receive e-receipts after the purchase of fuel.

Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav said the outlet has ultra-modern facilities such as the new ‘Smart Ground Detector’ for better safety which has been introduced for the first time on all India basis.

Commissioner Yadav said the UT Administration has allotted two sites for setting up petrol pumps at industrial area Phase-II and at Sector 51-A. The second fuel outlet at industrial area Phase-II will be commissioned shortly.

