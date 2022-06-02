Chandigarh civic body cracks down on illegal hoardings/banners in city

The enforcement wing of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Thursday removed illegal boards/banners from Sector 22, which were displayed contrary to the provisions of the Chandigarh Advertisement Control Order 1954.

As per details, notices have been served to five violators and a penalty up to Rs 1.5 lakh has also been imposed. According to the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, the violators were Regional Manager Canon, Regional Manager Go Mechanic, Regional Manager Connect, Regional Manager Best Ever and the Chief Executive Officer, Porter.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

On Thursday, Chandigarh civic body commissioner, Anindita Mitra, said that she had ordered officials to take action against such hoarding and banners wherever they are found illegally installed throughout the city. She also said that regular inspections will be carried out in city markets to remove hoardings.

“Inspections have begun in all city markets. All hoardings will be pulled down as they are considered defacement of property,” the commissioner said.

Mitra further stated that proper awareness meetings had been held with all stakeholders in the month of April regarding the implementation of the Chandigarh Advertisement Control Order, 1954, provisions. According to Chandigarh Advertisement Control Order, 1954, prior permission of the civic authority is required to display an advertisement for public view in any manner. Recently, the Enforcement Wing of the municipality had also announced an intensive drive to remove posters, banners and illegal hoardings or advertisements installed at public places and busy markets in areas falling under its jurisdiction.

As per the Chandigarh Advertisement Control Order, 1954, self signages exceeding 1.5 square metres of a shop are required to be put up only after taking prior consent of the civic body.