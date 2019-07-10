Chandigarh: Civic body failed to run primary schools, dispensaries, says UT Adviser

THE MUNICIPAL Corporation has miserably failed to manage primary health and primary education, UT Adviser Manoj Parida said. He claims that they have written to the corporation to voluntarily return these two departments to them.

Advertising

While talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Parida said, “They have not been able to carry out their job of running primary health and primary education efficiently. When they cannot run properly, why to keep these departments with them? So it has been written that these be transferred to us voluntarily. Moreover, they do not even have funds with them.”

It was in 2010 that the Chandigarh Administration had given the control of these two departments to the civic body. But both primary schools and dispensaries remained in a pathetic condition and MC did not show much interest in them.

Since then in the budget allocation for these departments, not even one per cent of the amount would be spent even as dispensaries and primary schools cried for attention. The situation in primary schools was such that students would not even have requisite furniture and would be packed like sardines in the classrooms. The same holds true for dispensaries which remained in a dilapidated condition but it did not matter to the corporation.

Advertising

The UT Adviser asserts that he wants to make Chandigarh an education hub by improving the quality of education in schools. “This will be our first step towards improvement of schools,” he said.

Going by certain examples of the civic body’s interest in these departments, in the 2017-18 budget of Rs 5 crore it got for schools, it had spent only 0.2 per cent, that is Rs 1 lakh. Prior to this period, they did not even spend a single paisa out of the budget allocation.

The corporation was entrusted to run these primary schools while the rest of the 114 schools were under the administration’s education department. All these primary schools were in dire need of repair and additional staff.

Similar state was of primary health when the MC in 2017-18 showed a spending of Rs 1 crore of the allocated Rs 8 crore for the 20 dispensaries out of the total 27 that Chandigarh has. Most of these dispensaries too required an overhaul and were short of staff. Prior to this period, the MC spent only Rs 70 lakh of the allocated Rs 15 crore for primary health centres.

Then in the 2018-19 budget, it reduced the budget allocation for these departments — Rs 3 crore for schools and Rs 5 crore for dispensaries. And the spending again was similar — not even one per cent.

In the 2019-20 budget, the civic body again reduced the budget for these two departments — Rs 1 crore each for these two departments. Last year, they even spoke about returning them to the administration as part of the functions were with the administration. But many councillors stated that this would put a question on their efficiency if they returned them.