Chandigarh civic body to decide fate of 57 parking lots today

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation will decide the fate of 57 parking lots at Sectors 7, 8, 9, 17, 22, and Sukhna Lake, which are being used free of charge, since January 23, during the House meeting to be held on January 30. UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit will address the House, which will be chaired by newly elected Mayor Anup Gupta.

The parking lots became free as the agreement of the contractor expired on January 23 and the civic body did not extend it owing to the pending license fee of nearly Rs 6 crore along with the interest. As per the agenda, the MC is planning to give the contract to the contractor of Zone 1. The contract will be given for three months till the tender process is completed. According to the civic body, licence fee of Rs 6 crore along with interest up to December 31, 2022 is pending with contractor of Zone 2.

As many as 89 parking lots are there in two zones. Four-wheelers were being charged Rs 14 and two-wheelers Rs 7 for using these spaces. Visitors can use these lots for free until a new contractor is given the charge.

The MC had allotted 89 paid parking spaces in Zones I and II on a license fee basis through two e-tenders, initially for three years in 2020.