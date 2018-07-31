Chandigarh: Civic body committee on slums holds meeting

A meeting of Slum Colonies and Village Development Committee, Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, was held at MC office in Sector 17 on Monday. The meeting was attended by councillors Dalip Sharma, Arun Sood, Hardeep Singh, Jagtar Singh, Farmila, Shipra Bansal, Sheela Devi and Anil Kumar Garg, Additional Commissioner.

During the meeting, various issues related to development works to be done in the slums colonies were discussed. The committee members decided that the EWS colonies would come under this committee for development works.

“Keeping in view the safety of the residents residing in slums and colonies, the members asked the Medical Officer of Health, MCC, to conduct special sanitation drives in these areas. The members asked the officials concerned to prepare a list of development works, including small works to be done in the slums and colonies, and put this up in the next meeting for discussion and approval,” a release by the MC said.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App