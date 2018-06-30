Chandigarh civic body approves imposition of cow cess

At the general House meeting at the Municipal Corporation office in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Friday. (Express photo by Sahil Walia) At the general House meeting at the Municipal Corporation office in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Friday. (Express photo by Sahil Walia)

City residents will now have to shell out cow cess on power bills, sale of four-wheelers and two-wheelers, country liquor, whisky and beer sold within municipal limits.

For, the general house of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Friday approved the imposition of cow cess for the protection and maintenance of its cows in city gaushalas. The House will now send the approval to the UT Administration which will adopt the Punjab Prohibition of Punjab Cow Slaughter Act 1955 on the basis of which the cess will be levied.

Section 7 of the Punjab Act provides that the state government or local authority, if authorised, may levy such fee as may be prescribed for care and maintenance of uneconomic cows in the institution.

Mayor Davesh Moudgil said that it was on the pattern of Punjab that this was approved. “We will be able to make around Rs 5 crore every year with the help of cow cess. We will be writing to the administration to adopt it and implement it with immediate effect.”

On a four-wheeler sold within MC limits, one will have to shell out Rs 500 while on a two-wheeler, one will have to shell out Rs 200 per vehicle. On electricity used within MC limits, one will have to shell out 2 paisa per unit. On country liquor sold within MC limits, Rs 5 will be levied per bottle and Rs 10 per bottle on whisky sold within MC limits and Rs 5 per bottle on beer sold within MC limits.

The agencies — power department, registering and licensing authority and excise and taxation department — concerned will collect the cess and hand over the revenue to the MC.

The MC has three gaushalas situated in sectors 25 and 45 and Maloya village. There are two cattle pounds located in Industrial Area Phase 1, Chandigarh. The gaushalas are being managed by NGOs for care or operation and maintenance purpose. The MC is paying electricity and water charges for gaushalas in Sector 45 and Maloya. The cattle pounds are used for housing the impounded cattle from the city and currently there are 1,000 cattle head in these cattle pounds. The cattle pounds are being managed by the MC.

Fire NOC

The general house made obtaining fire NOC mandatory for all residential buildings. At present, fire NOCs are required for commercial, industrial and institutional buildings. Now the residents will have to apply for NOCs at the fire department for both old and new constructions and pay the fee.

