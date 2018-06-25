Chandigarh civic body all set to come up with compensation policy for dog bite victims

One-and-a half-year-old boy Aayush was mauled to death by stray dogs. (Express photo) One-and-a half-year-old boy Aayush was mauled to death by stray dogs. (Express photo)

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is all set to formulate a compensation policy for dog bite victims.

Under the policy, when approved, any victim who dies due to a dog bite, his family will be paid Rs 3 lakh as compensation.

“As per the draft of the policy, in case if any resident suffers from disability more than 50 per cent, caused due to dog bite, we propose to give a compensation of around Rs 1 lakh. Sometimes, dog bite cases are so severe that a person becomes disabled,” Commissioner MC KK Yadav told Chandigarh Newsline.

In case the disability is less than 50 per cent, the compensation would be Rs 50,000. In case of dog bites, the cost of the medical treatment at the dispensary would be free, which is prevalent even now. A meeting in this regard to discuss the policy is scheduled to be held Monday.

At present, there is no such policy and to give compensation, like in the recent case where a one-and-a half-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs, the civic body has been waiting for the administration’s approval.

Yadav said that at present only these slabs have been drafted and remaining would be a matter of discussion.The policy would be brought before the general house for discussion.

Mayor Davesh Moudgil said till now there was no policy for giving compensation. “When there is a casualty due to negligence of the MC, a person cannot come back and money cannot fill the pain of the family. But paying damages or compensation is like a momentary step taken by MC. And since we had no such policy, we are drafting one.”

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the family of the one and a half-year-old Aayush who was mauled to death by stray dogs in Sector 18D park.

However, the compensation is still awaited because the civic body has sent the proposal to UT Administrator for his final approval.

