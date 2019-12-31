Chandigarh: Eligible or not, city’s migrant population unable to get coverage under National Health Protection Scheme

Under the census, different criteria for PMJAY eligibility were employed for rural and urban populations. (Photo: Praveen Khanna/Representational image) Under the census, different criteria for PMJAY eligibility were employed for rural and urban populations. (Photo: Praveen Khanna/Representational image)

Kunti, a migrant labourer from Bihar, who has been working in Chandigarh for the last few years and resides at a rest house or sarai at PGIMER, has been delaying a surgery prescribed to her by the doctors because she has no means to pay for it.”At our village they said, if we have BPL cards, we will be able to prove that we are eligible for PMJAY. However, when we tried to get the card issued, the authorities at our village said that they cannot issue more than 12 BPL cards per village,” says Kunti.

Out of the total number of families eligible for the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) in the city, only about 30 per cent families have received scheme cards. Many people from disadvantaged groups have been unable to receive the benefits of the PMJAY or National Health Protection Scheme because of a lack of clarity regarding the process of proving eligibility.

Even those eligible for the scheme, do not get the scheme cards because the process of verifying their identity often proves to be a daunting task. Many others are dissuaded from even getting their eligibility checked by the local agents, many of whom allegedly mislead the people regarding the process. In the case of Kunti, she was told to produce a BPL card, although it is not the basis on which one can prove eligibility for PMJAY.

Before the scheme was announced, the government had drawn up a list of eligible citizens through a survey conducted under the Socio-Economic Caste Census of 2011. Under the census, different criteria for PMJAY eligibility were employed for rural and urban populations.

In rural areas, the criteria included those living in the SC and ST households, beggars living on alms, primitive tribal communities, families with no male members between the age 16 and 59, families in a house without a roof, recently released bonded labourers and families of manual scavengers. In urban areas, families of rag pickers, sanitation workers, washer men, domestic help, cobblers, home-based artisans, rickshaw pullers and conductors, among others, are eligible to avail the scheme.

However, many who otherwise fall under the eligibility criteria prescribed by the scheme have not been counted under the census due to the migratory nature of their work. Official sources from the National Health Mission confirmed that it was possible for extremely underprivileged families to have been left out due frequent migration for work across the country. “In many incidents the families might not have been at home in their villages when the census was conducted so they were left out” says the source.

Even in such cases, although the families lose out on the insurance due to no fault of their own, nothing can be done to include them because the government makes no provisions for those who are left out of the SECC to seek inclusion after the census is published. Only additions to the family of beneficiaries can be made, in case of a birth and deletions in case of a death.

Another cause for the exclusion of disadvantaged groups is the fact that many sites were often not surveyed at all for the census, rendering a whole population of people invisible under the census and depriving them of the advantages of the PMJAY. At a slum in Saketri, where 500 families have been adopted by the Rotary Club of Chandigarh, allegedly none have been able to avail the benefits of the scheme. “They are living on land owned by the government and their houses are often razed to the ground. They do not have any adequate documentation to prove their identity as well,” says Surinder Paul Kaur, President of the Rotary. “Even when we applied for 95 BPL cards, only two were verified by the government. The officials refuse to acknowledge the existence of these slum dwellers. They do not even come for visits,” says Kaur.

Additionally, many members of the transgender community have not been able to get a scheme card. “We have the same issues that migrant labourers have, because we are migrants too. We live away from our families, seeking refuge in different parts of the country,” says Dhananjay Chauhan, a trans activist based in Chandigarh.

Chauhan and a few other transgenders who had recently gone to a PMJAY booth found out that their names were not under the SECC eligibility list, although the names of their family members were included. “Often the family members claim that they do not know us or say that we are dead so we are not included in the list. Even if we are included, it is impossible to show documents for verification because we cannot turn to our homes and our families for those proofs,” says Chauhan.

