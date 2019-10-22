Chandigarh: City vendors get permission to set up stalls ahead of Diwali

On being denied permission to put up stalls ahead of Diwali, city’s vendors met Mayor Rajesh Kalia on Monday morning. The vendors raised their concern as they were denied permission, even as the shopkeepers were allowed to set up stalls. Following the meeting, Mayor Rajesh Kalia, along with a delegation of the vendors, met UT Adviser Manoj Parida and granted the permission to the vendors.

Kalia said, “ We have got the permission. Now, even the vendors would be allowed to sell products for three days as the shopkeepers were allowed.”

The vendors had gathered at the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation office to protest the MC’s decision to grant exclusive permission to the shopkeepers. Since the past two days, the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh had been carrying out booking of stalls for the shopkeepers in all the sectors, except Sectors 17 and 22C. The shopkeepers had been granted permission to set up stalls, after they met UT Advisor Manoj Parida to request for the same. Parida had then asked the MC Commissioner and informed him that the stalls would be set up outside the shops and pathways would not be blocked.

Now, the vendors can also pay a booking amount and put up their products for sale on October 25, 26 and 27.

“It is the vendors who sell diyas and other small products. Only at this time of the year, they get to earn a little and I feel permission should be granted to them,” Mayor told the officials. The officials, thus, informed him that as the UT Adviser had allowed the shopkeepers to put up stalls without blocking pathways, the same would be applicable for the vendors as well.