Chandigarh: City records 27.9 mm rainfall, Met forecasts more

The city recorded 27.9 mm rainfall on Sunday. According to the Chandigarh meteorological department, the area around airport recorded 46.0 mm rain.

This rainfall was recorded between 8.30 am and 5.30 am on Sunday. Till 8.30 am, 18 mm rain was recorded.

Weathermen have predicted heavy rainfall on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

Sunday’s rain brought the maximum temperature down by seven degrees. The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday was 27.7 degrees Celsius, seven degrees below normal, and the minimum temperature recorded was 23.1 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal.

Generally cloudy sky with thundershowers is the forecast for the next three days.

Sunday’s rain showers may have brought respite to city residents but choked certain points of the city. Waterlogging was witnessed in internal lanes for some time but the water drained out after a few minutes. This waterlogging was despite the Municipal Corporation spending Rs 1.25 crore on cleaning road gullies of the city.

Civic officials have been taking the plea that road gullies can handle rain from 15 mm to 25 mm. In sectors 1 to 30, the road gullies have a capacity of 25 mm while sectors beyond that have a capacity up to 15 mm.

Traffic moved at a snail’s pace due to the rain. Traffic chaos was witnessed, especially around Elante Mall in Industrial Area Phase 1, Chandigarh.