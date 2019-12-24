Chandigarh city news: Realty firm owner declared PO on failing to appear in six cheque dishonour cases

Jarnail Singh Bajwa Jarnail Singh Bajwa

The District Court of Chandigarh declared the Managing Director (MD) of Bajwa Developers Limited in Mohali, a Proclaimed Offender (PO), for six cheque dishonour cases amounting to Rs 1.94 crore. The accused Jarnail Singh Bajwa was declared a PO by the Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Manu Mittu. The matter is now scheduled for hearing on February 15, 2020. Two cases against Bajwa Developers were filed by Naseeb Kaur and four cases were filed by Manjit Singh.

Kaur had alleged that she had sold her land measuring 12 kanal and 19 marlas to Bajwa Developers Limited through accused Bajwa. She had said in her complaint that according to the agreement, the accused had handed over 15 post-dated, filled cheques of Rs 4.95 lakh, out of which two cheques returned as “exceeds arrangement”, while 13 cheques returned as “account blocked”, the total amount of cheques being Rs 74.25 lakh.

Kaur, thus, sent a legal notice to Bajwa but the accused failed to make the payment of the cheque amount, following which, she filed a formal complaint under the Section 138 of the NI Act at the Chandigarh District Court, seeking Rs 76.45 lakh.

Similarly, Manjit Singh also filed a complaint of cheque dishonour, after Bajwa’s firm failed to make a payment of Rs 1.18 crore to him. During the proceedings of both the cases, accused Bajwa was asked to appear, but he failed to make an appearance in the Court and thus, he was declared a PO by the court.

NCC cadet wins gold medal at AIVSC

NCC Cadet and third year student of Aerospace Engineering at Chandigarh University, Dalbir Singh won the gold medal in Aeromodelling RC Flying Competition organised during the All India Vayu Sainik Camp (AIVSC-2019) at Airforce Station in Jodhpur.

The AIVSC is one of the most prestigious National level camp organised by the Air Wing of the NCC (National Cadet Corps) to encourage and motivate the young NCC cadets all over India to choose Indian Air Force as a career. More than 600 Air Wing Cadets of 17 Directorate across the country took part in the 10-day camp.

Dalbir Singh, who aspires to become an Indian Air Force officer after completing his Engineering degree, hails from Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab. He a was part of the team of Directorate, Punjab and represented 3 PB Air Squadron. In the first round, Dalbir assembled his 46 Nitro Engine Aircraft “SWAN” in 21 hours and qualified for the second round. The second round comprised ‘Take Off’, ‘Flying of Aircraft’ on specific route, performing maneuvers and landing, while the final round comprised viva of technical specifications. The team led by Cadet Dalbir beat teams of 16 Directorates to win gold medal and the overall trophy of the RC Flying Competition.

Singh said, “AIVSC is the apex aviation training centre in the NCC and is designed to expose the cadets to a strenuous military way of life, in addition to rousing their competitive spirits by pitting them against peers in a number of aviation-related disciplines such as Microlight Flying and Aero Modelling, among others.”

Former PU Mass Comm professor passes away

Former professor of the School of Communication Studies, Panjab University, Dr Sanjay Wadwalkar passed away today after a prolonged illness. He breathed his last at the PGIMER here.

Dr Wadwalkar was 65-year-old. He had served at PU for almost 38 years and was a visiting faculty in over 40 educational institutions across the country.

A PhD holder in Journalism and Mass Communication from Punjabi University, Patiala, Dr Wadwalkar had completed his Masters in the same from Osmania University in Hyderabad. He had co-authored two books and contributed to many publications. He had guided an international and eight Indian PhD students during his time at the School of Communication Studies in PU.

He is survived by his wife Manju Wadwalkar, who recently retired from PGIMER, and their two sons.

The cremation will take place at 1 pm tomorrow.

UT notifies amended building bylaws

The Chandigarh Administration Monday made relaxation and issued amended notification called the Chandigarh Building Amendment Rules (Urban), 2019.

In this amended notification, upper floors of SCOs have been allowed for shopping (display and sale of goods) and restaurants (sale and service of prepared foods and beverages, including banquet facilities).

Permission for conversion of trade will have to obtained where necessary.

“The use of upper floor office space for purpose such as lodging house, guest house, hotel excluding any restaurant dining room or banquet facility shall not be considered to be of the same intensity as office use and the same shall be allowed on payment of aforesaid conversion charges subject to the building bylaws and zoning plan and an application being made in this regard to the estate office,” the notification read.

Glazing of the compulsory verandah on the first and the second floors, both on the front and rear sides, of the SCOs and lodging-cum-restaurants in Sector 22 A, B and C has been allowed.

Covering of the rear courtyard of bay shops (single storey) in Chandigarh shall be allowed in conformity with the building rules.

If the bay will have a basement while covering the rear courtyard, a setback of 2.25 m shall be left.

There shall be no bar on providing an additional staircase in commercial buildings, including SCOs and SCFs, to meet the fire safety requirements as per the national building code.

The notification also specified that as per fire safety norms, a minimum of two staircases are to be provided in old and new buildings above 15 m height.

If the fire safety staircase in old buildings cannot be provided within the existing buildings, it can be allowed beyond the architectural controls or zoned areas within the plot subject to an NOC from the Chief Fire Officer and prior approval of the Estate Officer.

41 nodal officers appointed to solve panchayat issues

Panchkula: As many as 41 nodal officers were appointed by Panchkula’s District Commissioner to look into and solve the issues related to the basic facilities in gram panchayats of the district’s four divisions.

The villages were allocated to the nodal officers to monitor development work and other activities in rural areas.

The officers will keep a constant contact with the gram panchayats to know their problems and solve them, while ensuring that power, water, education, health and other related departments for basic needs are up-to-date. The officers were further directed to submit the report to the District Headquarters of Panchkula.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the purpose of appointing the nodal officers was to speed up the development work by overcoming communication gaps between the rural and the urban.

Citing that the main reason for delay in development works was the lack of communication among departments, he said, “Through this process, there will be no room for lack of any kind of communication between departments.The officer will be responsible for providing information and overcoming hurdles in development work. No relaxation will be tolerated in the development work of rural areas.”

Exuding confidence in the department officials, he said, “I am sure they will write a new chapter of development in the village with mutual coordination. The 21st century is the age of communication. Social media has brought a new revolution. It has become easy for everyone to stay connected. All communication barriers can be removed through technology and human sensibilities. The needs of the rural should be treated as a priority.”

The District Social Welfare Officer, who has been made the nodal officer of Khol Albela, Charnia, Banoi Khuda Baksh and Bakshiwala, told Chandigarh Newsline, that each officer was assigned approximately five villages.

“We have been asked to check all important departments of the area, including hospitals, hygiene, condition of government schools, maintainance of local water bodies, among others and 15 pointers have been provided to us accordingly,” he said. The work by officers at their specific zones began on Monday.

Auto driver dies in accident at Maloya

In a hit and run accident, a 50-year old auto rickshaw driver died after getting hit by an unidentified car at Maloya on Sunday night.

The victim, Ravinder Kumar, a resident of Mullanpur village in Mohali, was rushed to GMSH-16, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The incident took place around 8.30 pm and was witnessed by a passerby, Lallu. The police registered a case against the unidentified car driver on the statement of Lallu.

The case was registered at the Maloya police station.

Police said, the victim was returning home after dropping a passenger when the accident took place near Snehalaya Rehabilitation Centre.

The car had hit the auto from the opposite side, following which the auto had overturned. Lallu reported to the police that the car driver did not stop after the accident and escaped from the spot.

The victim’s body was handed over to his family members after postmortem examination.

CAT to police: Reply to Head Constable’s plea for quashing probe against him

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has issued a notice to the Chandigarh Police for Tuesday to file its reply to the application of Head Constable Jagjeet Singh for quashing a departmental probe against him.

The probe against Head Constable Jagjeet Singh of UT traffic police was ordered on July 23. He moved an application in CAT on December 13.

Jagjeet stated in his application that the Chandigarh SSP ordered a departmental probe against him for his act of admitting himself to GMSH-16 on March 26 when he was scheduled to go on Lok Sabha election duty on March 29 this year.

In his application, Jagjeet claimed that he was admitted to GMSH-16 due to fracture in one of his arms and till the day of his hospitalisation, he had not received any order of his deployment on election duty. The applicant claimed senior police officers ordered his medical examination from a special panel of doctors.

The panel examined him in the month of July and was yet to submit its report. He also mentioned in his application that at least 21 other police personnel were exempted from the election duty on the basis of their medical certificates but against none of them, any departmental probe was ordered.

He alleged that the probe against him was marked for demotivating him to pursue his research in the police reforms. The application was filed against six parties — Union of India, Adviser to UT Administrator, UT DGP, UT SSP, SSP (traffic & security) and DSP (traffic). Jagjeet is known for highlighting discrepancies in the police functioning through RTI applications.

In May, the vigilance wing started looking into the matter of use of stationery/household items worth around Rs 1.89 crore from the police storeroom in Sector 26 to police stations, offices and camp offices of the officers without maintaining any stock register. The record was procured by Jagjeet through RTI. Later, the CBI had also shown interest in this matter.

Police conclude: Cashier robbery case was concocted

Chandigarh police on Monday concluded that the robbery involving Rs 4.50 lakh, as alleged by a gas agency cashier, Dilip Kumar, was concocted.

Kumar, a resident of Sector 52 and cashier with Bharat Gas Agency in Sector 25, had alleged on December 21 that he was robbed of Rs 4.50 lakh, belonging to his employer, near Rally Ground main road in Sector 25.

Police probe revealed that Dilip had handed over the cash to two of his friends before staging a drama of being robbed. Following the investigation, Dilip Kumar returned the cash to his employer. Meanwhile, police also traced the two accomplices of Kumar.

A police officer said, “We have not taken any legal action against Dilip Kumar. His employer refused to lodge any complaint against him. Dilip was allegedly in dire need of money. A CCTV camera footage played crucial role along with the testimony of one of the eyewitnesses in cracking the case. Dilip had claimed two robbers were masked, however, the eyewitnesses said that robbers were not masked and their act of attacking Dilip was dramatic.”

A DDR was lodged at the Sector 11 police station.

