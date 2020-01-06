Chandigarh city news: Now water in afternoon too Chandigarh city news: Now water in afternoon too

City residents will get water supply for two hours in the afternoon as well. Other than morning and evening hours, the residents will get water from 12 noon to 2 pm daily. This move comes a few days before the water bills are likely to go up.

MP Kirron Kher formally started the afternoon water supply to the city on Sunday. It was done in the presence Mayor Rajesh Kalia, area councilor Gurbax Rawat, chief engineer Shailender Singh, other councillors and MC officers.

Mayor Kalia said that the “MC had promised the citizens to increase the water supply after successfully augmenting the additional water supply from phase V and VI from Kajauli waterworks”.

This inauguration was done a few days after the general house approved the hike in water tariff. The general house on December 30 had approved a hike in tariff for residents as the civic body aims to increase its revenue from Rs 76.14 crore to Rs 208.39 crore. The hike has been given an ‘in principle’ nod by the UT Administrator as well.

In the existing tariff in domestic charge, people who consume 0-15 KL per month are charged Rs 2 per kilolitre, those from 16-30 are charged at the rate of Rs 4 per kilolitre while from 31-60 they are charged at Rs 6 per kilolitre. Above 60 units’ consumption, they are charged Rs 8 per kilolitre.

However, now in domestic category for 0-10 KL consumption, people will be charged Rs 4 per kilolitre, those from 11-20 KL will be charged Rs 8 per kilolitre, from 21-40 KL, charges will be Rs 12 per kilolitre and that above 40 KL will be Rs 30 per kilolitre.

All types of educational institutions, hostels, hospitals/clinics, PGIMER, community centres, charitable institutions that were initially paying Rs 12 per kilolitre will be charged Rs 25 per KL.Those who are running commercial activity from their home will have to pay water tariff charges on commercial rates. Where meter has not been installed minimum charges will be 25 KL per connection per month.

