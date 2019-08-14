Chandigarh city news: Mastermind of vehicle theft gang nabbed; Mohali couple booked for ‘beating up’ minor child; and more

Written by Pallavi Singhal

Advertising

The CIA team of Sector 26 Crime Branch arrested a 36-year-old, who led a vehicle theft gang operating in Tricity, on August 5. The accused identified as Trilochan Singh alias Raju, is a resident of Sukhna Colony at Zirakpur and has been involved in vehicle theft and similar crimes for over three years. He stole vehicles and made fake documents for the same.

Following the arrest of Trilochan, the police recovered 45 biks and traced another gang member. While one of his gang members was arrested in Karnal, a few months back. Trilochan headed a gang of 10 men, who kept changing the location of their theft to avoid getting tracked down.

“Two more accused, Navi and Nasir, whose names have come up during investigation will also be caught very soon”, said Aman Kumar, Incharge Crime Branch, Sector 26.

Advertising

Three men, who were arrested for stealing bikes in July, following which, 62 bikes were recovered by the police, had disclosed about the involvement of Trilochan in the vehicle thefts. The accused used to fake IDs, registration re-certificates and other such documents to use or sell the stolen bikes.

Aman said,”The vehicle theft rate, atleast in Zirakpur and Chandigarh area should go down drastically as this gang was the most active there. It would also have a considerable effect on the Panchkula vehicle thefts too.” He added that atleast double the quantity of the bikes that have been recovered are expected to be recovered soon.

Trilochan is a school drop-out and he used to work as an insurance agent for different companies, before resorting to theft as his prime source of income. At present, he was also employed as a security guard at a society in Zirakpur. He was arrested in a bike theft case in Yamunanagar last year.

A total of over 100 bikes, including the 62 bikes recovered earlier and 45 recovered by the police on Tuesday.

Mohali couple booked for ‘beating up’ minor child at Kansal

THE NAYAGAON police booked a couple for allegedly beating a minor boy at Kansal. The case was registered on Tuesday on the complaint of the chairperson of the District Child Welfare Committee.

The District Child Welfare Committee lodged a complaint with the police on July 24 alleging that Ajit Singh and his wife Asha Rani beat up a minor boy in their neighbourhood.

The chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee Navpreet Kaur told Chandigarh Newsline that they received a complaint from the parents of the child who said that their neighbours used to beat their child. She added that the couple used to live in the society complex.

“We immediately acted. We went to the spot and recorded statements of the parents of the child and lodged a complaint with the Senior Superintendent of Police on July 24. An inquiry was carried out by the police,” Navpreet Kaur said.

She told Chandigarh Newsline that she had other complaints about the couple that they had beaten up their children. She added that they were inquiring into the other complaints and if anything came out, action would be taken against the couple.

The investigating officer of the case, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Nishan Singh, said that they booked Ajit Singh and Usha Rani under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act at the Nayagaon police station.

“We are investigating other complaints. We recorded the statements of some parents who told us that the couple used to beat up children who used to go for playing near their home,” ASI Nishan Singh said. (ENS)

Man’s body found in car at Zirakpur

The body of a man was found in a stationary car at Zirakpur on Tuesday. Police initiated investigation and sent the body for a post-mortem examination at Derabassi civil hospital. The body was said to be two to three days’ old.

According to the police, the body was found from a Maruti Swift car which was parked outside Bakers Lounge shop. A passersby informed the police control room as foul smell was emanating from the car.

“We came to know that the body was lying in the car. It was highly decomposed and seemed that it was two to three days’ old. We are yet to establish the cause of death. It could only be known after the post-mortem report,” said a police officer.

The officer said that they could not say anything yet if the man was murdered or it was a natural death or caused due to some other reasons.

The officer added that an Aadhaar card was also recovered from the car which seemed to be of the deceased man.

Advertising

“The name was mentioned as Hardeep Singh (27), a resident of Nathia Patti in Barnala district. We contacted the family and soon we will be able to find the exact cause of the death,” the police official told Chandigarh Newsline. (ENS)