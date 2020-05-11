Chandigarh: City hoteliers in jitters about facilitating quarantine of those returning from abroad

Even though the administration has given a set of guidelines to the hoteliers that they have to follow while accommodating a passenger coming from abroad, none of them have given their consent to accommodate them yet. (Representational) Even though the administration has given a set of guidelines to the hoteliers that they have to follow while accommodating a passenger coming from abroad, none of them have given their consent to accommodate them yet. (Representational)

The Chandigarh administration is considering mandatory testing for all passengers who will be coming to Chandigarh from abroad. Around 5,000 NRIs or those from Chandigarh stranded abroad are expected to return to the city.

“We are considering mandatory testing of all of them. I will put forth this point before the Administrator tomorrow in the meeting,” said UT adviser, Manoj Parida.

Until now, three passengers have returned from different countries and are stationed in a quarantine facility in New Delhi.

The passengers will be accommodated in city hotels upon their return, which is making hoteliers jittery. The availability of staff is a concern for most as the employees come from areas which might have been sealed. They add thermal scanning of passengers is also not a completely fool-proof measure of restricting spread.

Even though the administration has given a set of guidelines to the hoteliers that they have to follow while accommodating a passenger coming from abroad, none of them have given their consent to accommodate them yet.

“The guidelines speak about in-house facility of a doctor and nurse and we don’t have that. Moreover, our staff will be an issue. It will be risky for the passengers and the staff. You never know who can be infected. Thermal scanning gives the temperature at that particular moment, but what if the symptoms arise later?” said a city hotelier, on the condition of anonymity.

MPS Chawla, Former Board of Directors of CITCO and a hotelier said that the government should accommodate these passengers only in government facilities or at the UT guesthouse.

“The administration should accommodate these people in government facilities only as they have resources and the equipment also. The staff in our hotel was from Himachal or Uttarakhand and they have gone back home now. Moreover, some of those staying in colonies can also refuse, but the government staff cannot refuse and will have the proper kits and equipment. Moreover, they can train the government staff well as to how to maintain distancing,” Chawla said.

“If a case takes place later, the private hotel will also lose its reputation, which is why most of them will avoid accommodating the passengers. What if the authorities later blame the owner of the hotel for the rise in cases? Owners are concerned about various issues and won’t be able to go to the hotel to manage the stuff all the time.”

Hoteliers added that kitchen, PPE kits and sanitisation are some other issues that they are concerned about. “Who will take responsibility if our hotel staff gets infected?” they asked.

Ankit Gupta, President of the Chandigarh Hospitality Association said that the guidelines are being looked into as to how far they are achievable. “At the moment the availability of labour is also an issue as they are either residing in colonies of Chandigarh or have gone back to their parent state,” Gupta added.

Decision to select Mount View being opposed

According to the orders of the administration, Mount View hotel in Sector 10 will be given preference for the provision of accommodation facilities. However, locals in the sector are opposing the move as the hotel lies in the middle of the residential belt and near the marketplace. “The administration should reconsider hotel Mount View. It is risky as it lies amid the residential area. If a passenger is infected or the staff member, it can spread quickly. The market shopkeepers also are jittery. They should consider hotels which are not in residential belt,” said Mahesh Inder Singh Sidhu, BJP Councillor of the ward.

“The administration should be careful about the central air conditioning also. They should prefer areas which have room ACs or split ACs because central air conditioning is riskier,” added Sidhu.

