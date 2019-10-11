CISF jawan killed as truck hits vehicle in Akali leader Majithia’s convoy

A CISF constable died and four other personnel were seriously injured when a security pilot vehicle of the convoy of former SAD minister Bikram Singh Majithia had a head-on collision with a truck on the Moga-Kotkapura bypass road at around 1.30 am Thursday. The driver of the truck is on the run.

Majithia was traveling in a vehicle which was ahead of the Innova that met with the accident. He was on his way from Jalandhar to Muktsar Sahib where he had to stay overnight and then reach Jalalabad Thursday morning to campaign for the upcoming elections.

The five injured CISF men were rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where one of them was declared dead. The deceased was identified as Constable Guddu Kumar, a native of Bihar. The other four — Digvijay, Kamal Kant, Vimal SS, Gurbhej Singh and Dharminder — are still undergoing treatment.

Moga city DSP Paramjit Singh Sandhu said an overloaded truck which was coming from opposite side banged into the pilot vehicle. “Gurbhej Singh, one of the CISF men, was driving the Innova. Five of them were taken to DMCH but Guddu Kumar succumbed to his injuries. Two of the injured officers underwent surgery today,” he added.

The DSP further said that an FIR had been lodged against the unidentified truck driver under sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 297 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC at Moga City South police station.