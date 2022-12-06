scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Bihar’s litti chokha, Punjab’s chole bhature, children’s play area – major attractions at Chrysanthemum show in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation will organise the three-day fest at the Terraced Garden in Sector-33.

As many as 270 varieties of chrysanthemums will be on display at the show in the City Beautiful. (Express Photo/File)
Bihar’s litti chokha and Punjab’s chole bhature, among other delicacies, along with a play area for children are set to be the major attractions at the much-awaited Chandigarh chrysanthemum show from December 9 to 11.

As many as 270 varieties of chrysanthemums will be on display at the show in the City Beautiful. The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation will organise the three-day fest at the Terraced Garden in Sector-33.

More from Chandigarh

This time, the event will be a zero-waste one. There will be four separate enclosures for the public. While the first enclosure will have information about the different chrysanthemums on display, the second enclosure will be dedicated to martyrs. The third one will host the children’s play area while the fourth enclosure will have a food court.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 04:52:59 pm
