What can you do this Xmas weekend in Chandigarh

YES, it’s that time of the year, when you desperately wish it would snow in Chandigarh, and Santa’s sleigh lands right in front of your door with a bagful of goodies. Snow, we can’t guarantee, but the Tricity is definitely in a ‘jingle bells and ho-ho-ho’ spirit.

Breaking the jinx and void the pandemic had left in its wake, folks across Tricity are back in action, planning, booking, signing up for a Christmassy weekend. From endless listings on Shoutlo.com, community service, mom and babe time to fun themed activities, live music shows and festivals across hotels, clubs and restaurants, here’s what you can look forward to :

Community Calls: For Sabanaaz Bali and her husband Samson Chellaiah, Christmas goes beyond caroling. Hope, they feel is the greatest gift, and Christmas is about restoring hope, putting it within reach of those who need it the most. Together, they have pioneered work in Punjab under the Punjab Teen Challenge, reaching out to communities, people and families affected by addiction and adversity.

Continuing with their work of empowering people, on Christmas they will be visiting functional addicts and their families in the Tricity, offering support, extending therapy and resources. They are also open to volunteers to join in, people who would like to work with them, “and act like light for those struggling in the dark”.

The Kid Zone: The holiday season is here, and there is plenty of activity for little bundles of energy. Check out Kids Christmas Party on December 24 and 25 at The Playmill in Sector 8 Chandigarh, and engage your kid in a puppet show, face painting, pottery station, snowman bowling, dance freeze, art and craft, time with Santa etc.

Sign up for the ‘Grand Christmas Bonanza’ at kids happy place Pugata on December 24 and 25. Take the kids for tattoo making, musical chairs, tree decoration, christmas hunt, face art and many more fun activities at The Cove, Panchkula, Sector 5.

Run Time: For a happy and healthy kid, sign up for the Run with Santa as part of the kids run (3km, 5km and 10km for different age groups) scheduled for December 25 at the Opne Hand Monument, Capitol Complex by the Run Club. To register, check out therunclub.in/kids_run2022.

If you’re looking to keep your kid busy this winter vacation, then Youreka’s winter holiday workshop with the mantra of ‘learn, play, grow’ is the right place to log on to. For age groups 3-5, 5-10, 11am to 1pm, the workshop will take place in Sector 38. You can contact 8196978369 for more.

KukduKoo Lit Fest : The Pied Piper magic is coming to Mohali this December 24 and 25. The kukdukoo Lit Fest is here with loads of activity and fun for kids this Christmas. Check out clowning acts, DIY craft, book fair, mime acts, puppet show, theatre show, exhibitions and food stalls. All this and more at Manav Rachna International School, Sector 82, Mohali. Log on to kukdookoo.com to book tickets. For ages 2-12.

Fair Grounds: The temperatures have dipped, and you can find the warmest sherpas for the cold winter, bedcovers, blankets, christmas ornaments and many other goodies at the Mama Bears Christmas market (@mamabearsin) on December 24 at Royal Palm farm, Kansal, up ahead from Chandigarh Club.The timings are 11am to 10pm.

Market Run: Looking for last minute pocket friendly Christmas trees and decor? Scoot to Sector 20 market in Chandigarh and you will find yourself in a Christmas wonderland with all there is to decorate with. Knick-knacks can also be found outside the churches in Sector 18 and 19, Chandigarh.

Mom and Me: Taking the celebrations a notch above, Neelam hospital on Zirakpur-Patiala road (opposite Chitkara) is hosting a treat for their antenatal patients.

A beery good season: ‘Tis the season to celebrate and cheer to, and aligned with the spirit are the Tricity microbrewery brand, Hops ‘n’ Grains. Hops ‘n’ Grains is celebrating their 12 year successful run this December and have curated a special winter menu along with craft beer for Christmas. Pair the sweet and malty Buransh beers with heartwarming Hungarian Mutton Goulash soup, whet your appetite with the crunchy salt ‘n’ pepper lotus stem and juicy jerk chicken wings, and go bellyful on Kathal Biryani and Grilled Salmon. A brewer special, the Buransh beer (rhododendron) is available at Hops ‘n’ Grains Mohali. If you’re at the Great Beer Kitchen and Microbrewery Chandigarh, then go for the Christmas special light amber coloured Vienna lager, a variety of lager that provides a thick off-white head, clean lager notes, and a spicy finish. At Hops ‘n’ Grains Panchkula, the brewmaster Gagan Deep crafts a fine blend of grapefruit extract and balances it with the sweetness of malt. The beers will be available at all three restaurants from December 24-31st.

Warm up this Winter with brand new Christmas brews at SOCIAL, Sector 7, by Master Brewer Vijay Prakash. Christmas beer is a unique and seasonal drink that is specially brewed to enjoy during Christmas time. This beer is usually spicy with great alcohol content, and includes a variety of ingredients such as vanilla, coffee beans, cocoa beans, cinnamon, orange peel, cloves, mint, caramel malt, and more. SOCIAL is crafting spicy, malty and robust brews in line with Christmas celebration. Our First own Christmas beers, a whole new experience creating a robust, complex and sweet malty flavor; it makes a favorite beverage during the Christmas celebration.

A Special Treat: Chandigarh Club is all set for its celebrations starting December 23. The Club in association with National Association For The Blind (NAB) will screen the movie ’83’ in an audio-described format for the visually challenged children on December 23. ‘Divine Eyes’ , a musical group of the visually impaired will give a musical performance.

On December 24, a Christmas Kids Carnival from 11.30 am onwards and a X-Mas eve dance with a live performance by Swastik Band from 7.30 pm onwards will be held. On December 25, a X-Mas Bumper Tombola is planned from 11:30 am onwards and in the evening from 7:30 pm onwards Rudraksh Band will be performing live. The food festival will kick off from December 23.

The Feast is on: It’s time for friends and family to enjoy the Christmas spirit in all its glory at the Olive Cafe & Bar, Sector 26, Chandigarh. Dive into the special Christmas menu from December 19th to 30th and pair it with live music on December 24th, 8 pm onwards, and December 25th, 12 pm onwards. Olive’s Christmas Feast menu will take the guests on a gourmet journey through the Mediterranean. From Celeriac Hazelnut Truffle oil, Fig Mille Feuille, Roast Butternut Squash, Roots and Yule Log, and more to a festive cocktail menu including Hot Toddy, warm Mulled Wine and the Jumbo cocktail, a community punch.

Party Time: Enjoy Christmas eve lunch and dinner, Chef special Christmas buffet and soulful live music at JW Marriott on December 24 and 25th. Catch Hari and Sukhmani live at The Finch on December 24.