Chandigarh Christmas party clash: Three men who attacked nightclub staff members arrested

Three assailants involved in the attack on the staff members of a nightclub in Chandigarh with sharp weapons after a Christmas party on December 25 were arrested Wednesday, the police said. The police identified the accused as Brijesh and Rahul of Sector 25, and Hitesh of Manri Chowk village in Panchkula in Haryana.

According to the police, as a clash broke out in Sector 7 between two groups at the Vault nightclub on Christmas night, the bouncers asked them to leave the place, following which one person came to the nearby club Graffo 7. The rival group followed him and attacked the staff members of Graffo 7. Raj, 26, the bar manager of Graffo Club, received sharp injuries on his right arm in the clash, the police said.

Meanwhile, the police have also arrested five youths who created ruckus around nightclubs in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Efforts are being made to identify other assailants, who were seen in CCTV camera footage chasing a man and attacking the staff members of Graffo 7 on December 25, officials said.

“The First Information Report (FIR) against the assailants and eight unknown persons was registered on the statement of Raj, who was injured in the incident. We arrested three assailants last night. Others will also be arrested shortly. The three were arrested on the basis of technical evidence and human intelligence,” said Inspector Maninder Singh, the Station House Officer of Sector 26 police station.

The footage of CCTV cameras installed outside the Graffo 7 showed that at least 10 men, including one carrying a knife in his hand, were chasing their opponent who took refuge at Graffo nightclub. More than 20 people, including women, were present at the spot.

“The footage showed the man wielding the knife run into the Graffo nightclub only to return back suddenly. He then charged on the staff members, including female bouncers, who were preventing him from entering the club. The clips showed the assailant trying to stab the bar manager who then falls on the iron railing outside the nightclub. Later, another man was seen running towards the nightclub carrying a big bamboo stick. Further, three men were seen hurling bricks at the nightclub and its staff members,” an officer said.