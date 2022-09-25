Chandigarh Chinese small loans apps: Police share confessional video of accused detailing the scam

The cyber cell of Chandigarh Police on Saturday shared a confessional video by one of the main accused arrested in the China-backed small loans apps case on its Twitter handle.

In the video shared on Saturday, the man Parvej Alam alias Jeetu Bhadana can be seen detailing out the modus operandi used by his gang. The video shared also comes with a word of caution, where the police urge people to not get trapped in such scams. The video was uploaded on the official twitter handle @ChdCyberCell Cyber Swachhta Mission Chandigarh Police.

A 32-year-old Chinese national, Wan Chenghua, as well as 20 others, including Jeetu Bhadana, have already been arrested by the cyber cell of Chandigarh Police earlier this month after a series a raids across the country for allegedly cheating and extorting money from people after trapping them through small loan lending apps. The police in the course of their investigations so far have also figured that the gang had routed around Rs 100 crore from China through hawala transactions.

Chenghua was arrested from Greater Noida. A resident of Wuhan in China, police say that he had traveled to India in 2019 on a work visa, that he had obtained on the basis of being a chef. Chenghua’s visa had expired in 2021, but he continued to live in India illegally.

In the video recording uploaded on Saturday, Parvej Alam can be heard saying, “People were lured to download instant loan mobile applications through Google playstore and Facebook. As soon as they downloaded the app and fed in their mobile numbers, we sought photos of their Aadhaar cards, PAN cards and their bank account number. These particulars would be filled in an online performa. The mobile loan apps cannot be used till a person gives their consent to us to access their contacts, images etc. Next, we transferred the desired loan amount into the account (of the applicants) for one week. After one week, we started demanding large sums of money in lieu of loan repayment. We sometimes even made threatnening calls.”

Sources said that the video message of Jeetu Bhadana, a native of Ranchi in Jharkhand, was recorded at the cyber cell police station prior to sending him to judicial custody.

A police officer said, “The video recording of the accused was uploaded to make people aware about instant short term loan applications available on the internet and how they operated. These apps are unregulated”.

Meanwhile, the police, in the course of their investigations, have arrested four more people — including one Advocate Sunil Chauhan— who they say were involved in the case. They were arrested from NCR and Rajasthan. Police said one of the accused out of the four nabbed was sent to judicial custody. The three others — Sunil Chauhan, Sashi Kant and Ashok Kumar — are in police custody.