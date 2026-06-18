Chandigarh chemist murder accused open fire during escape bid, shot at

The accused were arrested from the Jammu region Wednesday in connection with the June 13 murder of a cashier at a chemist shop in Chandigarh.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
3 min readChandigarhJun 18, 2026 09:03 AM IST
Chandigarh chemist murder, Chandigarh chemist shop murder case, Chandigarh police encounter, cashier murder Chandigarh, Shri Kumar Medicos shooting, indian express news, Chandigarh newsSources said the SUV carrying the accused and Chandigarh police personnel met with an accident and crashed into a tree. (Express Photo)
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Two accused arrested in connection with the murder of a cashier at a chemist shop in Chandigarh last week were injured in a police encounter early Thursday after they allegedly attempted to escape from custody and opened fire at a police team while being brought to the city from Jammu.

The accused, Sunny Mehra and Aryan Sharma, sustained gunshot injuries to their legs and were admitted to Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16. Their condition is stated to be stable.

Also Read | After Sector 11 killing, Chandigarh asks: Where is the police?

According to police sources, the incident occurred around 6 am behind the Panjab University forest area when the accused were being taken to the Crime Branch office in Sector 11 following their arrest Wednesday.

Sources said the SUV carrying the accused and police personnel met with an accident and crashed into a tree. The impact of the collision was such that a constable seated in the rear of the vehicle was thrown out after the vehicle came to a halt.

A commotion and shootings

Taking advantage of the confusion, the two accused allegedly got hold of a service pistol that had fallen inside the vehicle following the accident. They then attempted to flee from the spot and allegedly fired two rounds at the police team while escaping, sources said.

A police team led by Inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon, Operations Cell, and Inspector Narinder Patial, Crime Branch, retaliated by opening fire. Sources said the team fired four rounds during the exchange.

Mehra reportedly sustained two bullet injuries in his leg and Sharma suffered a bullet injury in his leg. Both were overpowered and taken into custody before being shifted to GMSH-16 for treatment.

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Also Read | How Chandigarh cops were caught napping as shooters escaped

They had been arrested from the Jammu region Wednesday in connection with the June 13 murder of Janki Das, 45, a cashier at Shri Kumar Medicos in Sector 11. Das, a native of Himachal Pradesh, was shot multiple times inside the chemist shop by masked assailants posing as customers and later succumbed to his injuries at PGIMER.

The police suspect Mehra is the main shooter, though officers have said the exact role of each accused will be established during interrogation. The police have also identified a third suspect in the case, and said efforts are underway to trace and arrest him.

The accused are expected to be produced before a local court after completion of medical formalities. Further investigation is underway.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

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