Chandigarh chemist murder accused open fire during escape bid, shot at

Sources said the SUV carrying the accused and Chandigarh police personnel met with an accident and crashed into a tree. (Express Photo)

Two accused arrested in connection with the murder of a cashier at a chemist shop in Chandigarh last week were injured in a police encounter early Thursday after they allegedly attempted to escape from custody and opened fire at a police team while being brought to the city from Jammu.

The accused, Sunny Mehra and Aryan Sharma, sustained gunshot injuries to their legs and were admitted to Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16. Their condition is stated to be stable.

According to police sources, the incident occurred around 6 am behind the Panjab University forest area when the accused were being taken to the Crime Branch office in Sector 11 following their arrest Wednesday.