Chandigarh: CHB residents rally against cancellation of ownership

The Sector 44 Coordination Committee of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) Residents’ Welfare Federation held a flash rally on Saturday, demanding a one-time-settlement on need-based changes till the consensual redevelopment of the congested areas of the CHB belt.

Fifth in the series of flash rallies held on Sundays in different sectors, the rally was attended by large numbers of residents from the CHB belt. Sources said that these rallies were mobilisation exercises for three mega rallies in Dhanas, Sector 47 and Ram Darbar, which are to be simultaneously held till the evening of January 30, 2020.

The rally was attended by Congress leader Devinder Singh Babla, who helms the opposition in MC Chandigarh. Among others, councillor Ravinder Kaur Gujral, nominated councillor Shipra Bansal and two board members, Prem Kaushik and Subeena Bansal also registered their presence.

The residents’ welfare federation’s members said that the slum-dwellers, who squat on the public land are decently rehabilitated by spending public money, “Then why are two lakh CHB residents who have spent their hard-earned money to provide shelter to their growing families being meted with a heartless treatment by razing their shelters or cancelling the ownership?”

It was also demanded that the demolition of the residents’ houses and the cancellation of their ownership should be immediately stopped. “Lakhs of people, not long standing criminals but transgressors misguided by the greedy board officials for over 40 years, need a humane treatment. Like slum-dwellers are humanely rehabilitated, the houses of the CHB residents need to be replanned not razed,” the members said.

Devinder Singh Babla said, “People should not be treated like petty thieves. They should be treated as our brethren trapped in complicated situations.” He said that punitive demolition and cancellation notices should be stopped as the situation involving two lakh people needs to be resolved without causing pain and tragedy.

