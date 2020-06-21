Chandigarh: CHB official arrested for cheating man of Rs 22.25L

Police said Surinder will be also produced in a local court on Sunday. (Representational) Police said Surinder will be also produced in a local court on Sunday. (Representational)

Chandigarh Police Saturday arrested an assistant rank officer with the Chandigarh Housing Board for cheating a man of Rs 22.25 lakh.

The accused was identified as Surinder Singh, a resident of Sector 27. He was remanded in one day police custody. Police said Surinder will be also produced in a local court on Sunday. Kuldeep Kumar Luthra, a resident of Modern Housing Complex (MHC), Mani Majra, told the police that Surinder Kumar cheated Rs 22,25,000 from him on pretext of either sending the complainant’s son abroad getting his other son appointed in the CHB office.

However, he failed to fulfill both the promises even after receiving the payment over the past two years. “Complainant Luthra had made the payment through cash and cheques. Surinder Singh is working at the Chandigarh Housing Board. He was arrested on the identification of the complainant,” said SHO, PS Mani Majra, Inspector Jaswinder Kaur.

A case of forgery, cheating was registered at PS Mani Majra.

