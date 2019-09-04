Chandigarh: Challaned for drunk driving, man submits fake driving licence; FIR lodged

An FIR was lodged against a Karnal resident on Tuesday for submitting a fake driving licence with the traffic police. The accused, Baljit Singh of Ram Nagar in Karnal, had submitted the fake driving license on getting challaned by the traffic police for drunk driving in March.

He was challaned near Sector 36 of south division, where his car was impounded and his driving license was seized on the spot. Later, the license was sent to the district courts at Sector 43.

Sources said in the meantime, Baljit had managed to release his car from the court after paying a fine of Rs 2,000, while the court had recommended that his driving license be suspened for three months.

Following the incident, the challaning branch of the traffic police forwarded Baljit’s driving license to the Registration and Licensing Authority (RLA) of Karnal, recommending the suspension of the license. However, challaning branch incharge, ASI Ajay Kumar said, “A response was received from the RLA, Karnal, stating that the license is not genuine. The RLA, Karnal, never issued this license to Baljit Singh. Hence, it is established that the driving license submitted by Baljit Singh was fake.”

A police officer said, “Although the FIR was lodged against the name Baljit Singh, according to information, this name is also fictitious. The residential address, which was mentioned on the driving license, is also not genuine. Efforts are being made to trace the culprit through the registration number of his car, which was impounded. The car was registered on the address of Karnal but it was not being driven by its owner. The culprit will be arrested soon.” A case was registered at the Sector 36 police station.

Followers of self-styled godman damage property, 2 held

The UT police arrested two followers of a self-styled godman, after a group of men persons carrying weapons entered the office of a property dealer, assaulted him and threw his belongings out of his office at Army Flats in Sector 44 on Tuesday. The arrested accused identified as Jaipal and Rohit and the other assailants reportedly belonged to a self-styled Godman based in Haryana.

Police said the complainant Raj Kumar Pal said that around two dozen persons arrived at his office and started assaulting him. The accused broke the CCTV cameras and threw his belongings out of the house.