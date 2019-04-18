Chandigarh challan drive for littering: 200 imposed with penalty so far, Rs 12 lakh collected

As many as 200 people in Chandigarh were challaned for littering and using plastic over last 10 days, according to the details with medical officer of health wing of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

The violators for littering have been fined Rs 10,000, while those using plastic have been fined Rs 5,000. Civic body collected Rs 12 lakh with the fines. “Around 20 challans on an average are being issued on everyday basis,” medical officer of health wing under MC, Amrit Pal Singh, said, adding, that challans have been issued to residential owners and owners of eateries and hotels.

Residents have begun posting pictures of violators on the ‘Swachhta’ mobile application. The medical officer has also received appeals from residents who have been fined.

“They are coming up with silly excuses, like their servant stashing their garbage or the garbage being kept out temporarily. However, all these pleas don’t stand,” the officer said. The sanitation wing procured 300 pairs of two-coloured bins from Gas Authority India Limited on CSR basis.