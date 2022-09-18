scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Chandigarh centres get together to nurture scientific culture

Research scholars from botany department, Panjab University conducted hands-on biology laboratory experiments for the students of Class 10.

A mentorship session was also conducted by Dr Gaurav Sapra and his students from University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panjab University, to prepare the students for a national level idea pitching competition.

Chandigarh Region Innovation and Knowledge Cluster (CRIKC), a union of institutions in Chandigarh that promotes and sustains excellence in research and development, started a programme ‘CRIKC Igniting Young Minds’ to nurture scientific culture at school level here on Saturday at Government Model High School, Sector 22.

Meanwhile, the pilot project was graced by Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, Director School Education (UT), who appreciated the initiative and stressed on the need for such activities for students. He also extended full support to replicate this in all government schools in UT in due course of time.

Prof Gaurav Verma (Coordinator, CRIKC), Department of Chemical Engineering, PU, stressed on initiatives to tinkering the mind and touching the hearts of students, and providing them wings to fly to lead a successful life.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-09-2022 at 02:18:18 am
Mystery fever in Panchkula: 40 admitted to Civil Hospital, 15 deaths logged since Aug

