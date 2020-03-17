Chandigarh: Centre sends list of manufacturers of face masks, hand sanitizers

Outside a mall in Chandigarh on Monday. (Express photo: Jaipal Singh) Outside a mall in Chandigarh on Monday. (Express photo: Jaipal Singh)

The shortage of face masks and hand sanitizers in the city is likely to be resolved shortly as the directorate of health services, Chandigarh, on Monday received an online link from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare regarding specific manufacturing companies, which will exclusively supply masks and sanitizers.

The retailers and wholesalers of medicines, medical equipment will receive direct supply from these companies. The prices of these essential commodity products will be common throughout India.

Sources said within three days, manufacturing companies will be allotted for Chandigarh. Every state/UT was sent an online link from the Central government. Most probably, manufacturing agencies located nearby — Kala Amb, Baddi or Delhi — will be selected for Chandigarh. There are very fewer chances of receiving the supply of branded companies like Dettol and Lifebuoy. “We were informed that these companies received so many orders that they cannot supply their products in the small markets like Chandigarh,” a source said.

Dr G Dewan, Director Health Services, UT, said, “We received an online link from the Central government today. Chandigarh-based wholesalers and retailer businessmen of medical products can access the names of manufacturing agencies from the link. These agencies will have to supply us these essential commodities. Deputy Medical Superintendent of Chandigarh was asked to coordinate with Joint Secretary, Health, for this.”

The Central government had put masks and sanitizers on the list of essential commodities. The sale of these products at high rates and unauthorised stocking of these products is now a criminal offence.

Face masks in Chandigarh are out of stock and hand sanitizers of branded companies are not available at the market. Owners of chemist shops maintain that they have collectively decided not to purchase masks from manufacturing units, which are demanding prices six times high from the actual rate. Branded hand sanitizers are not available at the market. There are plenty of other products ranging from Rs 90 to Rs 250.

Vinay Jain, general secretary, Chandigarh Chemist Association, said, “As face masks have been put in the category of essential commodities, we want there must be the minimal and common price of these products.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.