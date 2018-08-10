Chandigarh: Cell phones stolen from PG, probe begins

The complainant stated that one of the women called on her number and a man picked up and told her that he wanted to meet her. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/Representational) The complainant stated that one of the women called on her number and a man picked up and told her that he wanted to meet her. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/Representational)

The mobile phones of five women living as paying guests were stolen and the accused, men, said police, started threatening them. They even sent lewd text messages. When one of the women called her number, the man who took the call said he was speaking from Pakistan. The elder brother of one of the women put a message on Twitter and tagged it to Punjab Director General of Police following which the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) has been ordered to probe the matter.

According to information, the women were living as paying guests in Phase 7. Five days ago, their mobile phones were stolen. The complainant stated that one of the women called on her number and a man picked up and told her that he wanted to meet her.

“When the woman called, the man said he was speaking from Pakistan and he had come to meet her. But when he did not find her in the room, he took away her phone,” the complainant stated, adding that someone was harassing the women and sending lewd messages.

The complainant, Ashish Verma, further stated that the men who stole the cell phones could misuse the mobiles. He tagged the complaint to the Punjab DGP as well as on the official Twitter handle of Punjab Police.

After receiving the message, Punjab Police sent a reply to the complainant and informed him that the Mohali SSP had been asked to conduct an inquiry and a police official was also deputed to contact the women whose phones were stolen for further investigation. SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal said the persons who stole the cell phones would be traced and action would be taken against them.

