Chandigarh celebrates World Music Day

PUNJABI MUSICAL Nite, starring Prabh Gill, was organised by the cultural wing of the Chandigarh Tourism department to mark World Music Day at New Lake, Sector 42, on Thursday evening. Music lovers gathered around the lake to enjoy the voice behind the song, Tareyaan De Des, and celebrate music day.

Many singers and music icons organise free concerts around the globe and music lovers come together to celebrate the language that goes beyond words. Some say June 21 went on to be celebrated as World Music Day since 1982 when the French minister of culture Jack Lang organised a music festival here, while others attribute it to American musician Joel Cohen, who proposed the idea of an all-night music celebration in France to mark the beginning of the summer solstice in 1976, after which June 21 began to be celebrated as World Music Day.

As the day, also referred to as Fête de la Musique, has its roots in France, Alliance Française de Chandigarh also organised a special event on their campus, with music composer Atul Sharma reciting some French translations of Kabir’s poetry.

Aimed at providing a platform to students to showcase their musical talents, the institute invited registrations from the student community and received 12 registrations.

Entries in English, Hindi as well as French were accepted for the event to ensure that language was not a barrier to the musical celebrations.

In continuation of today’s event, Subhash Ghosh promises to mesmerise the audience as part of Musical Raga at Sukhna Lake on Friday, 6 am onwards.

The three-day event will conclude at the Sector 17 Plaza with the performance of Satinder Sartaj as part of the Sufi Musical Nite.

