Chandigarh celebrates meethi Eid

Written by Jaspreet Singh

Advertising

EID-UL-FITR celebrations after the holy month of Ramadan brought together people from all walks of life to Jama Masjid in Sector 20 on Wednesday. Around 20,000 to 25,000 people gathered at the oldest mosque in the city to offer prayers and exchange greetings on the occasion. The city BJP president Sanjay Tandon was amongst the first to greet the devotees at the mosque.

Maulana Ajmal Khan, Imam of Jama Masjid, said Eid is all about universal brotherhood and love. Coming as it does after a month of fasting, Eid is also about feasting. The principal of Rashidiya Convent School, Sarfarz Alam, who came in the morning with his family to offer namaz at Jama Masjid, said, “The purpose of keeping Ramadan fast is to understand the importance of food and water in our daily life. Wasting food is a sin and its significance can only be understood if a person is hungry for several hours in a day.” He added, “Fasting was difficult during the four days of June because of hot weather.”

Eid is one of the busiest festivals for Beshak Lal and Riyaz Ahmad of Chandigarh, who sell perfumes and prayer caps respectively. Lal has been selling perfumes since 35 years for prices ranging between Rs 50 to Rs 1000. Similarly, Riyaz Ahmad’s prayer caps range between Rs 10 to Rs 300. “White colored caps are purchased more often than any other color owing to its purity and simplicity,” he said.

Advertising

Maulana Ajmal Khan, while talking about the practice of buying new clothes on the festival, says, “It is not necessary to buy new clothes. The primary motive is to wear clean clothes.” It is not only a cultural practice but something that was made an example by Prophet Mohammad, who always wore his best clothes and perfume on the occasion of Eid.

For Haleema and Afsha, two teenagers from Chandigarh, Eid brings happiness and food items like sweet sevaiyan (vermicelli), along with the ‘Eidi’ they get from their elders.

Sometimes, Muslim women also apply henna or mehendi on their hands to celebrate Eid. A night before Eid-ul-Fitr, after sighting of the new moon, henna parties are organised. The festival revolves around food as people are fasting for a month and is also known as ‘Meethi Eid’, signifying the sweetness in life, said the Maulana.