Chandigarh celebrates 73rd Republic Day

The patriotic fervour warmed up a cold winter morning in Chandigarh as officials of the Chandigarh Administration and residents enthusiastically gathered at Parade Ground, Sector-17, Chandigarh to celebrate Republic Day, 2022. Dharam Pal, Adviser to the Administrator, the chief guest of the occasion, laid a wreath at the War Memorial, Bougainvillea Garden, in memory of all personnel of the armed forces.

Moving to the main venue for the celebrations, the Adviser unfurled the national flag and inspected the Guard of Honour. After the march past by various contingents of Police/Fire/NSS/NCC during the Republic Day Parade, a vibrant parade comprising tableaux from different departments emphasising on social messages and development followed. The tableaux of Fire and Rescue wing bagged the first position, whereas the second in line was the Municipal Corporation.

Dharam Pal then addressed the audience with Republic Day wishes, highlighting the latest initiatives and achievements of Chandigarh Administration. He expressed his gratitude to the people of Chandigarh for being welcoming and cooperative. He acknowledged all the doctors, health-workers, frontline workers for their tireless efforts in tacking the ongoing Covid situation, and congratulated the Administration for successfully vaccinating the adult population of the city with both dozes.

After the address, he gave commendation certificates to awardees who have rendered their outstanding services in the field of public service, art and culture, sports, social services.