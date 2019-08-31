Chandigarh: CBI, UT vigilance seize gym records from MC building, raid 36 community centres

Smelling a large scam behind the installation of gym equipment in at least 36 community centres out of 42 in Chandigarh, a joint team of CBI and UT vigilance wing seized the official records of installed gym equipment of Lifeline Fitness Company from the Municipal Corporation building in Sector 17 on Friday.

The development took place when UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore was addressing the MC House meeting. The joint team was headed by ACP (CBI) R C Gunjyal. Simultaneously, other joint teams raided three community centres: Dadumajra community centre, Sector 19 community centre and Sector 42-A community centre. The teams videotaped the equipment installed in these centres.

The Lifeline Fitness Company is owned by senior BJP leader Yashpal Mahajan. “I came to know about the CBI checking of my company’s equipment at MC community centres through my common friends. We did nothing wrong. I have my manufacturing company at Baddi. In 2016, I stopped selling equipment directly to MC because I was not getting payments on time. Later, we supplied the equipment to MC through other companies. We supplied the equipment on orders throughout India. There is nothing wrong in it.”

A senior CBI officer said, “We have received source information about irregularities in the installation of gym equipment of Lifeline Company, which is in Sector 17, between 2016 and 2018. As per our information, in 2016, MC had directly purchased the equipment of Lifeline Company brand through its sole agency, All International. MC had paid around Rs 1 lakh for each piece of machinery. But during the following years, MC allotted the tenders to seven-eight companies, including some of the construction companies, for purchasing the gym equipment of Lifeline Fitness brand for the community centres. The companies also purchased the equipment from Lifeline Fitness and sold these pieces of machinery to MC at a higher price of Rs 2.50 lakh.”

The officer said, “The equipment was installed between 2016 and 2018. We seized the entire record of this period related to equipment from MC building today. So far, no preliminary enquiry (PE) and no any regular case (RC) was registered in this connection. Only CBI is probing the matter. As it was a surprise check, cooperation of UT vigilance wing was necessary in this exercise.”

Between 2016 and 2018, Chandigarh MC has had BJP mayors in the office.

Sources said MC employees declined to provide the records of tenders of gym equipment to the joint team and started arguments with the team members. Later, MC Commissioner K K Yadav intervened and all relevant records were provided to the joint team. MC Commissioner K K Yadav was not available for comment.