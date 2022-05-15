Chandigarh: Four CBI men sent to 14 day judicial custody

Four CBI sub-inspectors (SIs), who had been dismissed and arrested for allegedly trying to extort a sum of Rs 1 crore from a UT-based entrepreneur on May 12, were remanded to 14 days of judicial custody on Saturday. Investigators said that two more men involved in the case continue to remain absconding and a hunt had been launched to arrest them. The CBI had identified the four sub-inspectors as Sumit Gupta, Pradeep Rana, Ankur Kumar and Akash Ahlawat.

Sources also said that one of the four arrested suspects was already facing a case of molestation in Delhi. The bureau had dismissed all the four personnel from service prior to taking them into custody on May 12. The men were nabbed for allegedly first abducting and then trying to extort Rs 1 crore from a businessman, Abhishek Dogra, by threatening to implicate him in a terrorism case. Dogra runs an IT firm, Ocean Global Solutions, at IT Park. The CBI had registered a case of extortion, assault, criminal intimidation.

The four, along with two civilians, allegedly barged Dogra’s office and threatened him that a notice from the Interpol was received against him that he was involved in supporting the terrorist activities in India on Tuesday night.