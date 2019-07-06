Chandigarh: CBI and police investigation ‘defective’, says court

Acquitting DSP Punjab Police Raka Ghira of charges of the Arms Act, the former District and Sessions Judge of Chandigarh held that the investigation of the CBI and the Chandigarh police was ‘defective’ and ‘requisite provisions of law were not followed.”

Ghira (56) was acquitted of charges of sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act by the Court of Balbir Singh (retired on June 30, 2019), District and Sessions Court of Chandigarh on June 6, 2018.

She was booked under the Act in 2011, following a CBI raid at her residence at Sector 15, where an arms cache was recovered. In the case, the DSP was sentenced to one year of imprisonment by a trial court in February 2017.

In the judgment of the acquittal, coming down heavily on the then CBI Inspector Karan Singh Rana, who was the Investigating Officer (IO) of the corruption case against Ghira, the court had observed “…it is not brought on record, why the search warrants had not been obtained from the Court of the learned Magistrate by the investigating officer of the CBI, before conducting the house search.” The court held that it was the responsibility of IO Rana to have explained the circumstances and the reason of why the search warrants were not obtained from the Magistrate before conducting the house search, and, why the residents of the locality of the accused had not been associated during house search.

The court also observed that after the recovery of the arms and ammunition, recovery memos were not prepared by the concerned officials. It said, the recovery of the arms and ammunition was affected from the conscious possession of the accused, on the basis of sketchy evidences and due to blatant violation of the normal procedure of recovery of incriminating the articles by the CBI. Regarding the posting and transfer of DSP Raka Ghira at the time of the incident, the court held that she was earlier posted as DSP City Mohali and was transferred from Mohali on July 15, 2011, before the investigation, without any further posting orders.

The court reprimanded the investigation agency for being uninformed about the occupier of the premises, house number 2110, Sector 15 C, from where the ammunition was recovered. It further said that the accused, Raka Ghira, had claimed herself to be the license holder of two weapons, a revolver and DBBL gun. The investigating agency verified the claim and found it to be correct, thus, before filing the challan, it was the duty of the investigating officer to have shown zeal in collecting evidence, that despite having the arms license for the weapons she possessed, she committed violation of other provisions of the Arms Act, because of shifting the weapons from Mohali to Chandigarh. The court held, “…the investigation was defective and the innocence of the accused having not been ruled out but passing such sanction order mechanically without application of mind loses its credibility and thus, cannot be said to be valid.”