Chandigarh: CAT dismisses plea of two DSPs seeking seniority over DSP Ramgopal

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) dismissed the plea of two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) of Chandigarh Police, who had challenged the seniority of another UT DSP Ramgopal as per principal of cadre in 2017.

The two officers had mentioned that they both are senior in cadre since beginning as they joined the Chandigarh Police as Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) in 1989 whereas DSP Ramgopal joined as ASI in 1991.

Singh and Udaypal were, then, promoted to the sub-inspector rank in 1993, whereas Ramgopal was promoted as Sub Inspector in 1996. Later in the seniority list of UT Police in 1999, Singh and Udaypal were assigned seniority number 130 and 131 respectively while Ramgopal was assigned seniority number 204 in the list, they had alleged.

The two officers had moved an application earlier to the authority concerned of Chandigarh Administration in March 2017, to declare them senior to Ramgopal as he was out-of-turn promotee inspector on account of being sportsman, but the officials concerned did not take any action and have not responded, and thus they have moved to CAT.

The tribunal, however, hearing to their plea, and the arguments by the Chandigarh Administration, dismissed their petition.

Meanwhile, the plea of DSP Ramgopal seeking promotion to rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) is still pending before the tribunal.

DSP Ramgopal had moved a petition in the tribunal stating that the Chandigarh Administration has been discriminatory as they have given the charge of SP (Law and Order), CID and Commandant of IRB to Roshan Lal who belongs to the communication cadre and cannot be given the posting against the Non IPS executive cadre post in the rank of SP and above.

DSP Ramgopal had pleaded to the tribunal to direct the authorities concerned to consider his claim for promotion from the DSP to SP against existing vacancy of Deputy Commandant IRB in the rank of Superintendent of Police, as he being the senior most eligible in terms of Punjab Police Rules (PPRs).

