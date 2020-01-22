Chandigarh: PCA writes to UT, slams police for not producing record before it

The letter, undersigned by chairman, PCA, M L Chauhan, mentioned the instructions issued to the Chandigarh Police but not followed. (File) The letter, undersigned by chairman, PCA, M L Chauhan, mentioned the instructions issued to the Chandigarh Police but not followed. (File)

THE POLICE Complaints Authority (PCA) Tuesday wrote a letter to the UT Administrator slamming the Chandigarh Police for not following its directions to produce relevant record before it in a matter related to dental surgeon Dr Manish Dhawan.

The letter, undersigned by chairman, PCA, M L Chauhan, mentioned the instructions issued to the Chandigarh Police but not followed.

PCA also directed the Chandigarh Police through SSP to produce all the relevant record related to the FIR of forgery and cheating against Dr Dhawan for reaching the final conclusion on Tuesday. Inspector Dilbag Singh appeared in PCA on behalf of the Chandigarh Police. He informed the PCA that SSP, Chandigarh, has not taken decision. Instructions for producing the record were issued on December 18, 2019.

Sources said applicant Dr Dhawan along with opposite party and Inspector Dilbag Singh were present in the PCA when a letter was written to the UT Administrator.

Dr Dhawan, a resident of Sector 21, stated in his complaint to PCA that police proceedings against him were full of contradictions. He stated that the police had once informed the PCA that he was booked on a complaint of NRI on January 29, 2018. But actually, the police department had started issuing him summons since October 2017.

In its two-page-long order, PCA had instructed the SSP to produce all eight documents, including copies of all the complaints received at police headquarters, copies of all the summons issued against Dr Dhawan for his appearance at the police station.

On December 2, PCA had restrained Deputy District Attorney (ADA) Atul Sethi from appearing in the PCA on behalf of Inspector Ashwani Attri and Balwinder Singh. DDA Atul Sethi had appeared in the PCA on behalf of two cops against whom Dr Mohit Dhawan filed the complaint.

Dhawan has already moved a complaint against a former CBI officer and ex-DGP, Chandigarh. The complainant is pending with the UT vigilance department.

