Chandigarh Carnival returns after a gap of 2 years, from Dec 2-4

The Department of Tourism is organising a Chandigarh Carnival at the grounds opposite the Museum & Art Gallery, Sector 10, from December 2 to 4 after a gap of two years.

This year, the theme will be “Apna Shehar Apna Jashan”.

As part of this event, the department will also organise a cultural programme at New Lake, Sector 42, which will host a kite flying contest on the closing day, and Morning Raga on December 3 and 4 at Botanical Garden and Sukhna Lake, respectively, with classical artistes in attendance.

The last carnival was held in 2019. Artistes from various states such as Gujarat, Assam, Sikkim, Manipur, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will take part in the carnival. The stage will be open to amateur artistes as well.

The carnival parade will be organised from open ground opposite Museum & Art Gallery, Sector 10, to New Lake, Sector 42, Chandigarh, with 75 dholis.

On December 2, after the inauguration there will be a carnival parade by various floats, hop on hop off bus and various characters. There will also be a performance by 75 dholis from Open Ground to New Lake, Sector 42, day-long cultural performances by North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC) artists of various states like Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Assam, Manipur, TamilNadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, etc. There will also be a craft exhibition, food court, and tattoo stalls.

On December 3, there will Morning Raga programme at the Botanical Garden, followed by street plays by NZCC, and a live performance in the evening by Jassi Gill and Babbal Rai. On December 4, there will be Morning Raga at Sukhna Lake, followed by Bollywood musical evening with live performance by singer Shaan.