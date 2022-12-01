scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

Chandigarh Carnival 2022: Traffic police issue advisory, ask public to park in designated slots only

Motorists have been advised to avoid using Sector 16/Sector 10 dividing road on Madhya Marg for the next two days.

Chandigarh's traffic police adivsory says, "General public is advised to park their vehicles efficiently at the designated parking lots only".(File)

A day before the commencement of the three-day-long Chandigarh Carnival 2022 at the open ground opposite Government Museum and Art Gallery Sector 10, the traffic police issued a detailed traffic advisory for commuters Thursday.

Motorists have been advised to avoid using Sector 16/Sector 10 dividing road on Madhya Marg for the next two days. Meanwhile, designated parking areas were made for the people coming to see Chandigarh Carnival, which will start on Friday and end on Sunday. Motorists have been requested to use alternative routes.

The advisory says, “General public is advised to park their vehicles efficiently at the designated parking lots only. It is advised not to park/ply their vehicles on cycle track/pedestrian pathways and no parking area, otherwise, strict action shall be taken as per law and vehicles shall be towed away. In case a vehicle is towed away/clamped, please contact the traffic helpline number 1073.

A detailed list of parking spaces was also released for the general public. Army Tank Parking, Sector 10, Open ground parking adjacent to Army Tank, Sector 10, Skating Rink ground Sector 10, Parking area behind Chandigarh Police headquarters and UT Secretariat in Sector 9, parking area behind Punjab Police headquarters up to Kendriya Sadan in Sector 9 are among the parking spaces.

Some of the other parking spaces are SCOs of Sector 9 on Madhya Marg, parking area in front of the main gate of Rose Garden, Sector 16, Rear side Parking of Rose Garden, Sector -16, parking area in front of Hotel Taj, Sector 17, parking area in front of TDI Mall, Sector 17, multi Level Parking, Sector 17, parking lots in Sector 17 Market.

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 06:03:32 pm
