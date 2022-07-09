Chandigarh school tree accident victims: 16 year old’s kin willing to donate organs; victim’s friend loses hand

Heerakshi kin express desire to donate her organs

The family members of victim Heerakshi expressed their willingness to donate her organs. But PGI doctors told them that donation of organs is accepted of brain-dead patients but Heerakshi’s case is different. The time had lapsed too. Her grandfather, Ram Lal Kumar, had made the request. Diwakri, 23, fainted when she saw the body of her younger sister in PGI. She was put on a stretcher and given medical assistance. Heerakshi’s paternal and maternal family members rushed to PGI after getting the information.

Conductor only earning hand in her family

Injured woman conductor Sheela is the only earning hand in her family. Her husband Kukdeep Singh is jobless. She has two children — Jasanpreet Kaur, 18, and Tarandeep Singh, 15.

Jasanpreet said, “My mother is the only earning hand in our family. I am a school dropout. My brother is a class 10 student at Sector 26 government school. We are residing at Kishangarh village.”

Victim’s fast friend lost her hand

Injured Ishita is one of the fast friends of victim Heerakshi. The two were sitting together under the tree having lunch. Ishita is a resident of Mani Majra.

Later in the evening, another injured student, Sejal, was referred to PGIMER from GMSH-16 due to injuries to her spine. Sejal’s father is an ASI with the Chandigarh Police.