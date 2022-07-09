scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 09, 2022

Chandigarh school tree accident victims: 16 year old’s kin willing to donate organs; victim’s friend loses hand

Diwakri, 23, fainted when she saw the body of her younger sister in PGI. She was put on a stretcher and given medical assistance.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: July 9, 2022 7:06:02 am
chandigarh news tree fall, carmel convent school newsHeerakshi (left) who lost her life during the tragedy; Sheela, the woman conductor who is critically injured.

Heerakshi kin express desire to donate her organs

The family members of victim Heerakshi expressed their willingness to donate her organs. But PGI doctors told them that donation of organs is accepted of brain-dead patients but Heerakshi’s case is different. The time had lapsed too. Her grandfather, Ram Lal Kumar, had made the request. Diwakri, 23, fainted when she saw the body of her younger sister in PGI. She was put on a stretcher and given medical assistance. Heerakshi’s paternal and maternal family members rushed to PGI after getting the information.

Conductor only earning hand in her family

Injured woman conductor Sheela is the only earning hand in her family. Her husband Kukdeep Singh is jobless. She has two children — Jasanpreet Kaur, 18, and Tarandeep Singh, 15.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 8, 2022: Why to read ‘Corruption’ or ‘Freedom of press’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key-July 8, 2022: Why to read ‘Corruption’ or ‘Freedom of press’ or ...
Siberia or Japan? Expert Google Maps players can tell at a glimpsePremium
Siberia or Japan? Expert Google Maps players can tell at a glimpse
Explained: What Shinzo Abe, who had a special rapport with Narendra Modi,...Premium
Explained: What Shinzo Abe, who had a special rapport with Narendra Modi,...
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Modi Cabinet sensitive about all weaker sections, sy...Premium
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Modi Cabinet sensitive about all weaker sections, sy...
Read |Who is responsible for this loss of life?

Jasanpreet said, “My mother is the only earning hand in our family. I am a school dropout. My brother is a class 10 student at Sector 26 government school. We are residing at Kishangarh village.”

Victim’s fast friend lost her hand

Injured Ishita is one of the fast friends of victim Heerakshi. The two were sitting together under the tree having lunch. Ishita is a resident of Mani Majra.

More from Chandigarh

Later in the evening, another injured student, Sejal, was referred to PGIMER from GMSH-16 due to injuries to her spine. Sejal’s father is an ASI with the Chandigarh Police.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 09: Latest News
Advertisement