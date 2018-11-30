Chandigarh: Carjacking incidents on the rise but police fail to crack cases

ALTHOUGH PANCHKULA and Mohali have witnessed a spate of carjacking incidents, the police authorities have failed to crack any of these cases reported in the last one-and-a-half month in the two districts. Two of the carjackings out of five were reported back-to-back in Mohali on October 27 and 28. A carjacking attempt happened in Sector 8, Panchkula, on November 26.

However, senior police officers of both the districts, including DCP, Panchkula, Aman Deep Goyal, and SSP, Mohali, Kuldeep Singh Chahal, claim they will crack three cases shortly. The police have identified one of the accused in a carjacking case involving a woman journalist on November 8.

The latest carjacking was reported on Wednesday night when a local businessman, Mohit Varma, a resident of Sector 104, was attacked by three men near Sector 79 in Mohali. Three men robbed Mohit Verma’s car at gunpoint.

Damini Goel, a woman journalist, who was robbed of her car at gunpoint by three men near Amartex light point-19, Panchkula, on November 8, identified the picture of Jagseer Singh, which was shown to her by a team of crime branch. An attempt of carjacking with another woman, Aparna Behl, was reported in the parking lot of Sector 8, Panchkula, on November 26 but in this case involvement of Gurseer Singh was ruled out.

DCP, Panchkula, Kamal Deep Goyal said, “Indeed, we have not been able to arrest Gurseer Singh Seera, whose involvement was established in the case of carjacking with a woman journalist. But we are very close to solve the attempt of carjacking with one Aparna Behl. We have specific leads in this case. Gurseer Singh is also wanted by Punjab Police and Chandigarh Police. We are coordinating with the investigating agencies concerned. Gurseer Singh has a long criminal background and he did not visit his house in Moga district for last many years.”

On October 28, two unidentified men had snatched the car of a staffer of a national English daily near TDI city on airport road. SSP, Mohali, Kuldeep Singh Chahal said, “Our teams are working on certain leads and they shall soon trace both the cars, which were robbed in the last two days. We suspect there is one gang active in Tricity and targeting the people in late night hours. We shall solve both the cases soon. Our teams are working and we shall soon trace the robbers.”

A police officer requesting anonymity said, “The modus operandi of the robbers indicates that they are randomly changing the place of their crimes but never striking out of Tricity. They are well-versed with all the routes leading out from Tricity.”