Chandigarh: For third time, UT floats tender for restoration of Capitol Complex

A view of Capitol Complex in Sector 1, Chandigarh. (Express Archives) A view of Capitol Complex in Sector 1, Chandigarh. (Express Archives)

IT IS for the third time that the UT engineering wing is seeking interested companies to restore the world heritage Capitol Complex building.

The work of restoration, preservation, conservation and management of Capitol Complex which comprises Punjab and Haryana Civil Secretariat building has to be carried out for Rs 25.51 crore. Of this, civil component will see spending of Rs 19.85 crore while Rs 2.60 crore will be spent on public health services. On electrical installation Rs 3.06 crore are supposed to be spent.

The time limit for completion of this work has been kept as 12 months.

The last date of submission of bid is 11 am while opening of bid is 12 noon on March 24.

The earnest money that needs to be deposited is Rs 35.52 lakh.

A senior official of the engineering wing said that when during the first time the tender was floated, no one came forward while in the second time only one firm expressed interest to carry out the work.

“We did get one agency for restoration of the capitol complex but now just to increase the competition, we have again asked for another expression of interest by floating tender again,” the official stated.

At present, the administration doesn’t have any consultant for the project. They hired one Mumbai-based consultant who left the work midway.

The consultant was required to carry out a lidar survey where laser is inducted into the building. Through this, one gets to know what is the actual problem and what all are required to do while carrying out the conservation. The estimates are made according to this survey. But this was not carried out, according to the officials.

Lidar is a surveying method that measures distance to a target by illuminating the target with laser light and measuring the reflected light with a sensor. Difference in laser return times and wavelengths can then be used to make digital 3-D representations of the target.

The first ‘restored’ courtroom in the Punjab and Haryana High Court building was thrown open to public a few months back — three years after the Capitol Complex was declared a UNESCO heritage site.

Around Rs 25.5 crore is being spent on the Punjab and Haryana Secretariat building while Rs 5.5 crore is being spent on the Punjab and Haryana High Court building and Rs 6.5 crore on the Punjab and Haryana Assemblies.

The restoration work has seen some rough patches ever since it began. The administration hired a Mumbai-based private consultant for Rs 1.48 crore even as the city has its own architecture college and a full-fledged department of urban planning. The consultant, however, left the work midway.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.