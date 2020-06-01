Chandigarh: Canada returnee, 3 others test positive for coronavirus

The Covid-19 positive cases emerged after two days of no new cases being reported in the city. (Representational Photo) The Covid-19 positive cases emerged after two days of no new cases being reported in the city. (Representational Photo)

A 27-year-old woman who recently returned from Canada tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday. Besides her, a 40-year-old man from Khuda Ali Sher and two residents of hotspot Bapu Dham Colony also tested positive, taking the UT’s coronavirus tally to 293.

The 27-year-old woman, who is in quarantine at Hotel Mountview, is a resident of Sector 9. She had been studying at a university in Toronto. Currently asymptomatic, she will be kept in quarantine for the next 14 days. She has three family members.

The 40-year-old resident of Khuda Ali Sher, is under isolation at GMSH 16.

His wife, who works for the UT health department, has tested negative for the disease as per reports received by PGIMER.

The 40-year-old’s mother passed away in Delhi on May 26, but was not tested for COVID-19. Meanwhile, his mother’s neighbour passed away due to Covid-19 on May 28 in Delhi. The man and his wife had spent two days in Delhi, before coming back to Chandigarh.

