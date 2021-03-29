Chandigarh: CAIT organises protest against Amazon, Flipkart

The Confederation of All India Traders burnt effigies of Amazon and Flipkart in a video conference.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) across the country Sunday held a protest burning effigies of Amazon and Flipkart in a video conference.

CAIT had earlier announced that traders across the country would be burning effigies of Flipkart and Amazon at the time of Holika Dahan, but soon after this, the central government and various state governments implemented Covid guidelines as a precaution in view of the rising numbers.

Chandigarh chapter President of CAIT, Harish Garg; General Secretary Bhim Sain; Vice President Harishankar Mishra; National secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Vyapar Mandal, Arsh Aggarwal; and Punjab state President, Pawan Jain said that the e-commerce market in India has a bright and promising future and has immense potential.

“There is an emergent need to stop them from playing with law and the policy and therefore a new press note should be issued immediately, removing the flaws and discrepancies in the Press Note 2 of the FDI policy. Starting from Tuesday, trade associations across the country will send a memorandum to the central government regarding this demand,” alleged a statement issued by the CAIT.

Prominent business leaders from all states joined the video conference from their homes and lit the effigies. “CAIT has proved with today’s programme that even if the circumstances are not in favor, without breaking any rules, technology can become a more effective method of protest,” said Garg.